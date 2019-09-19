David Sedaris Comes To Seattle This November

Seattle favorite David Sedaris returns to Benaroya Hall for one night only, Sunday November 10 2019 at 7:00pm. 'Sedaristas' traditionally pack the house, at present only rear main floor, scattered singles and third tier seats remain available. He is one of America's pre-eminent humor writers; the master of satire and one of today's most observant writers addressing the human condition. With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, he will delight the audience with twists of humor and intelligence as he shares both published stories and works-in-progress.

The San Francisco Chronicle says, "Sedaris belongs on any list of people writing in English at the moment who are revising our ideas about what's funny. Calypso, his latest collection of essays, is a New York Times best-seller and a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. The audiobook of Calypso was nominated for a 2019 Grammy in the Best Spoken Word Album category.

Northwest Associated Arts (NWAA), KNKX (88.5 FM) and The Stranger present An Evening with David Sedaris. Tickets are $52- $61 and available through the Benaroya Hall Box Office, at 206.215.4747 or online at www.benaroyahall.org.

Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002). He is the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in "The Best American Essays." There are over ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 25 languages. In 2018 he was awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, as well as the Medal for Spoken Language from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In March 2019 he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Sedaris's original audio pieces can often be heard on the public radio show This American Life. He has been nominated for three Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. His latest audio recording of new stories (recorded live) is "David Sedaris: Live for Your Listening Pleasure" (November 2009). A feature film adaptation of his story C.O.G. was released after a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival (2013). Since 2011, he can be heard annually on a series of live recordings on BBC Radio 4 entitled "Meet David Sedaris." As a companion piece to his New York Times best-selling book Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), Jeffrey Jenkins published and edited an art book of Sedaris's diary covers, entitled David Sedaris Diaries: A Visual Compendium. He is currently working on a second volume of his diaries. He lives in England with his partner Hugh.





