Co-Owner of The Gem Creates Art Installation for New Facility

The Sun Journal has reported that after The Gem was forced to shut down temporarily due to the health crisis, the co-owners of the theater are at work creating an art installation.

Check out the full story HERE.

Wade Kavanaugh, co-owner of the theater, and collaborator Stephen Nguyen, won a $1 million grant to create a permanent installation at a facility that was being built at the Washington Convention Center in Seattle. The facility, along with their installation is on track to be completed in 2021.

Kavanaugh has been making one-half scale and one-eighth scale models of the different aspects of his installation, which consists of five suspended fabricated tree forms created from wood.

"We've always pitched (The Gem) as an art space, but I've never really thought of it as my art space," Kavanaugh said.

The theater has been shut down to abide by social distancing rules. Despite the shut-down, Kavanaugh is finding creativity during this time.

"Everyone collectively is having 'that moment,'" he said. "For some people, that's really uncomfortable territory. But for me, I cherish it."

Check out the full story HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You