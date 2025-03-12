Centerstage To Present TROUBLE IN MIND In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centerstage will present TROUBLE IN MIND in April. Written by Alice Childress and directed by Michelle Blackmon, March 28 – April 20, 2025.

Taking place entirely in a rehearsal space in an old New York theatre, Trouble in Mind brings us up close and personal with a group of artists working to open a new Broadway show. Themes of race, class, gender, and whether and when to separate the art from the artist are as poignant and critical now as they were when the show was first written.

Alice Childress' beautiful and insightful play was denied a rightful Broadway run in 1955 because she refused to change the ending. Over 60 years later, it was finally given the justice it deserved, and now we are honored to present this incredible piece of American art to our patrons.

Rating: Recommended for ages 13 and up.

This production features local actors Sonia Alexis as Willetta Mayer, Jacob Tice as Al Manners, Jeff Cheatham as Sheldon Forrester, Kaira Hensler as Judy Sears, Whitney Crawford as Millie Davis, Hebron Solomon as John Nevins, Gregory Michaels as Henry, Mathæus Andersen as Eddie Fenton, and William Scott Pinkston as Bill O'Wray.

Trouble in Mind, is written by the legendary playwright, Alice Childress, and is directed by local director Michelle Blackmon. Niclas Olson is the tech director, Burton Yuen is the set designer, Jacob Viramontes is the lighting designer, costumes are designed by Christopher Blake Miller, props by Gail Flynn-Wamba, set dressing is done by Jeff Wallace Jr, and sound design and assistant stage manager is Chelsea “Mo” Moniz. Chelsea with Ashlyn Bogais as stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $39 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.

