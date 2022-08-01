Celebrated Seattle Performer Nick Garrison Dies at 47

Seattle mourns the loss of one of its most talented, caring, and inspiring souls with the recent death of Nick Garrison. Nick passed away unexpectedly while walking one of his favorite scenic trails, shortly before he was discovered on the morning of Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Born Nick Douglas Garrison in Kodiak, Alaska, on November 10, 1974, Nick Grew up in Seattle, Washington. He attended the Northwest School and then later, Sorbonne Université in France. After a brief period in New York City (as Tony Bennett's Personal Assistant), he returned to embrace Seattle as his home, and in turn, his community dearly embraced him back.

Nick was a tremendously skilled and talented actor, singer, director, and writer who could move an audience to tears with a song or set off a burst of laughter with a single, well-timed glance. Seattle audiences from every walk of life adored him at theatres like the Seattle Repertory, The Fifth Avenue, Intiman, Empty Space Theatre, and Re-Bar (to name just a few).

Nick garnered worldwide acclaim as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He debuted his portrayal of Hedwig at Seattle's Re-bar in 2000, followed by a run in Chicago at the American Theatre Company in 2001 (where he earned a Jefferson Award). In 2003 Nick performed the role in San Francisco before returning to Seattle for an extended run of the 2004 remount. He toured the UK in 2005 and 2006, then returned to Chicago for a remount there in 2009.

Off stage, Nick continually sharpened his keen intellect as a well-versed student of theatre, philosophy, and art. In the years before his death, he bravely faced addiction. He flourished in his newfound independence, focused on being a loving uncle to his nieces and nephew, and provided support and care for his mother during her battle with cancer.

Nick will be deeply missed by the many people he touched and inspired with his talent, passion, and love. He is survived by his mother, Mary, his siblings Lisa Wooley, Laura Plew, and Jeff Garrison, as well as his many beloved nieces and nephews.

Photo Credit: Brandon Ivie