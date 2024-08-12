CASSANDRA Musical Featuring The Songs Of Patti Smith to Premiere at The Vera Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was grad school when accomplished stage director Kelly McMahon first really started exploring Cassandra, the legendary priestess of Greek mythology who was cursed to utter prophetic truths to deaf ears. McMahon delved deep into her backstory and the famous tales told about her and realized she had something unique to present in Cassandra's history, which was often shaped by men.

Cassandra was now going to tell her own story.

"This is a story people think they know told from a very different perspective," McMahon said. "In this play, Cassandra is given agency. She both chooses to first go with Apollo, then, after the snakes lick her ears and she gets the gift of prophecy, she chooses to go back to the mortal world and try to save Troy...even though Apollo tells her it won't work."

Framing the piece is music from punk icon Patti Smith that was recorded by acclaimed musicians from the Seattle rock scene (Chris and Rick Friel, Justin S. Davis and Kathy Moore). McMahon originally used Smith's songs as placeholders as she was developing the piece, but soon discovered that they were the perfect match. And the Seattle club premier is fittingly led by Alaia D'Alessandro of Tres Leches and Little Venom who takes the titular role.

An associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, McMahon has earned acclaim for her stage work across the country and has a history of incorporating rock icons into her work. Up next is The Optimist, inspired by the lyrics of Jimi Hendrix, also to premier in Seattle this October at Base in South Seattle.

For now, McMahon is focused on The Vera Project presentation and providing more than just Cassandra's story. McMahon hopes her audiences come away with something to remember not just about the piece, but about their lives.

"I want audiences to come away feeling empowered themselves!"

Cassandra

Story by and directed by Kelly McMahon

Book by Anthea Carns

SYNOPSIS:

Cassandra is an original chamber musical with a story by stage veteran Kelly McMahon, a book by Anthea Carns, and featuring the songs of punk icon Patti Smith. After centuries of having men write about her--and put words in her mouth--Cassandra, the legendary Trojan priestess who was cursed to utter prophetic truths to deaf ears, is given the opportunity to tell her own story. Invited by The Three Fates, she relives and reflects upon her life, her prophecies and the relationships she has with the three important women in her life: her mother (Hecuba), her avenger (Athena) and her murderer (Clytemnestra). Most powerfully, she considers a question all can find resonant: if you know your actions can't or won't change things, why do you bother?

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

DATES AND TIMES:

Sunday, August 18 at 5:30pm

LOCATION:

The Vera Project

305 Harrison St

Seattle, WA 98109

PRICE:

Tickets are $20

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION:

https://dice.fm/event/q2233a-cassandra-18th-aug-the-vera-project-seattle-tickets

