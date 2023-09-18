Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Seeks Executive Director

This position is an essential part of the organization's leadership team, ensuring the BSO meets its mission, vision, and strategic goals.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Seeks Executive Director

The Bellingham Symphony Orchestra (BSO), a leading arts organization of the Pacific Northwest and resident orchestra of the Mount Baker Theatre, is seeking an Executive Director.

The Executive Director is the chief administrative officer of the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, reporting to the Board of Directors and collaborating closely with the Music Director. This position is an essential part of the organization's leadership team, ensuring the BSO meets its mission, vision, and strategic goals while maintaining financial sustainability. The organization seeks a dynamic leader who is skilled at working with diverse groups, well-versed in classical music and arts leadership, and comfortable engaging in the community and supervising staff both in person and remotely.

The full job description and application instructions may be found on the BSO website. Applications will be reviewed as they are received.

The BSO's 2023-2024 Season kicks off on October 1st with The French Connection, a program featuring Astor Piazzolla, Lili Boulanger, and Modest Mussorgsky with guest artist Héctor del Curto (bandoneon). This milestone season marks the ten year anniversary of Music Director Yaniv Attar's debut with the orchestra. Details about the BSO's upcoming season and ticketing information is available at www.bellinghamsymphony.org.



