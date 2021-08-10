BWW Review: GLITTER GALA at The Can Can

The cast of Glitter Gala at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

Dear Readers, I have some amazing news for you. Everyone's favorite denizen of bawdy jokes, killer moves and more skin than you can shake a tassel at, The Can Can, is back. And now bigger than ever. With their expanded cast, in their new space, and a blinding amount of rhinestones, their show signifying their resurgence from the pandemic, "Glitter Gala", proves to be a welcome return to theater filled with tons of happiness.

Right from the moment you approach their new space in post alley (just a few short steps from their old space) you're greeted by some of the sexy performers from the Can Can. Ready to entice you upstairs but also on hand to verify your ID and vaccination card. Yes, you must be vaccinated in order to catch this show (check out their website for details). Once upstairs you'll be in their fabulous bar area with a wonderful open-air feel and then just a few more steps to the all-new performance space. Decked out with much of the same décor as the old space giving that spectacular speakeasy vibe, you'll notice some obvious and welcome changes. First, much more room. No more climbing over your fellow audience members to get to your seat. And second and even more amazing, not one, but two catwalks now! Honestly, with all that was going on and two catwalks, I wasn't sure which way I wanted to look. And that abundance of choices was delightful.

The show itself from creator Chris Pink and Choreographer Fae Pink brings in the best of what they're known for, albeit with some expanded resources. Still on hand are Can Can staples. Jonathan Betchtel is as always the emcee extraordinaire having been with the company for 15 years. Although, as he states in the show, as a 37-year-old stripper he's now gone into Daddy status. We should only look this good at this age ... or any age. Shadou Mintrone still wows us with her sultry numbers and aerial routines and the number she did with Betchtel I think got the entire audience pregnant. If that weren't enough, the duo also treated us with a hilarious gender bent number later. And voluptuous chanteuse Jasmine Sim still brings her erotic power to every number and every song.

Hannah Mooney, Richard Peacock, and

Jasmine Sim in Glitter Gala at The Can Can.

Photo credit: Nate Watters

But now they have even more help with some newer faces. Richard Peacock and Hannah Mooney lend their bodies and their voices to the mix. Peacock delivers a favorite song of mine showing how he's everyone's favorite Mama and does it with class and ass. And Mooney brings in some lovely pipes as well as her stunning moves. And lest I forget dancer Isaiah Rashaad was on hand to fill out this larger than usual cast (6 people on stage rather than the usual 5) and his oh so expressive face and hips can only be described as pure joy.

Being able to go back to the Can Can is one thing. Being able to go back in their new space is even more decadence. And having even more talented and sexy performers to thrill us is more than we deserve but everything we needed. And personally, having this be my first indoor show in over a year and a half was the perfect reintroduction to what I missed about theatre. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give The Can Can's "Glitter Gala" a shiny new YAY! So, get your vaccines and come out for the fun!

"Glitter Gala" performs at the new Can Can space at 1530 ½ Post Alley through September 26th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thecancan.com.