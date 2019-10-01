BPA Gallery Announces November First Friday Art Walk: 'Natural Bainbridge'

Join us in the BPA Gallery November 1 for the First Friday Art Walk and an enjoyable evening of art and friends. Natural Bainbridge is a new book, published by the Bainbridge Island Land Trust, focused on protecting, sustaining, and appreciating our island's natural character and special preserved places. The book is the work of a team of Trust supporters - including Paul - who volunteered their professional skills for the book, which is available for sale at Eagle Harbor Book Co. or online at www.Eagleharborbooks.com.

Paul Brians is a retired WSU English professor who has done extensive photography for the Bainbridge Island Land Trust and other environmentally oriented organizations, and his work appears in many Land Trust publications. The exhibit "Natural Bainbridge" continues through November 30 in the BPA Gallery.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in revolving exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby and regularly participates in the First Friday Art Walk from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Gallery hours are 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each performance. Admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Please check with the BPA Box Office for specific exhibit dates, as the length of each show varies.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





