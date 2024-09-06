BLACK VIOLIN to Kick off STG's 24/25 Performing Arts Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Theatre Group will kick off its 2024/25 Performing Arts Series with the renowned performance duo Black Violin for one night only on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at The Paramount Theatre. Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.”

Single tickets start at $47 and can be purchased online at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine St. Performances are all ages with reserved seating.

Black Violin released their major label debut Stereotypes (featuring Black Thought of The Roots and MC Pharoahe Monch) on Universal Music which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart and #4 on the Billboard R&B Chart. NPR took note and declared “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.” The band will release their new album Take The Stairs in November.

Baptiste and Marcus place heavy emphasis on educational outreach and perform for more than 100,000 students each year. Recently, they were announced as Turnaround Artists for Mary B. Bethune Elementary School in their hometown of Broward County, FL. Turnaround Arts, a national education program of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, infuses arts into struggling schools to support overall reform efforts. Through their student engagement and public performances, Black Violin challenge the stereotypes and preconceived notion of what a “classical musician” looks and sounds like.

“The stereotypes are always there, embedded so deep in our culture,” says Wil Baptiste. “Just by nature of our existence we challenge those ideas. It's a unique thing that brings people together who aren't usually in the same room, and in the current climate, it's good to bring people together.”

