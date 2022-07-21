ArtsWest To Present World Premiere Solo Show THERE BE DRAGONS: CHASING MY VOICE

ArtsWest will premiere a brand new solo show by Felicia Loud of renowned Seattle performance group Black Stax. Combining hip hop, soul, cabaret, and storytelling, HERE THERE BE DRAGONS: CHASING MY VOICE tells the story of Loud's life in music.

Meet a child. One who prefers art over standard curriculums and following directions. One who dreams of singing Stevie Wonder and marrying Michael Jackson by age 18. One who longs to perform on big stages and bigger screens. One who wades into uncharted waters to find their voice and, along with it, a whole new set of standards and expectations.

What began a year ago as an idea pitched by ArtsWest's Associate Artist Group, the production formed into a collaboration between Loud and ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright.

"When Mat spoke with me and said that the Associate Artists Group was putting together a project celebrating the lyrics and music of Black female singer-songwriters in Seattle and asked if I would be a part of the series, I was honored," said Loud. "The piece I've written, HERE THERE BE DRAGONS: Chasing My Voice, touches on the bravery of charting new territory, speaking honestly about how music changed my life, and how I discovered unexpected musical kinships along the way. All the songs I perform in the show are originals, and these songs remain as a journal of my past, present, and future."

"It's been such an honor to create something new with Felicia, an extraordinary artist I've known and admired for more than 10 years," said Wright. When Valerie Curtis-Newton was asked what the top thing that interested her in directing LADY DAY at ArtsWest was, her answer was: "Felicia Loud." It's so true, and Felicia has never been more in her element than in this show. Killer vocals aside, she's funny, generous, and kind, all while wielding an incredible power and wisdom to share with us all."

Felicia Loud was previous seen on the ArtsWest stage as Billie Holiday in the 2018 production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL. She will be joined onstage by musicians Cydney Johnson and Greg Fields, with a special appearance by Jace Ecaj of Black Stax. HERE THERE BE DRAGONS is a funny, moving, and inspiring one-woman show about the courage to share your truth in a world that seeks to change it.

HERE THERE BE DRAGONS plays July 28th - August 14th, 2022 at ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116. Tickets ($15-$120) available online at www.artswest.org, by phone at 206-938-0339, or at the box office Thursday - Saturday 4 - 7pm.