Art, Culture, Education And Fitness Highlight July At Seattle Center

As we enter the month of July, we are approaching the other end of the global pandemic, a sixteen-month journey that has changed event production "at Seattle Center.

This month transitions from a focus on all the outstanding virtual activities offered by Seattle Center-based organizations and programs to a broader look at virtual and in-person happenings on the grounds.

Events, Camps and Classes:

V) July 2nd Naturalization Ceremony-Join virtually in the celebration at the 36th Annual Fourth of July Naturalization Ceremony, 12 noon to 1 p.m., Friday, July 2, live streaming from Fisher Pavilion and Green at http://bit.ly/naturalization2021. The ceremony, smaller than in past years, swears in 60 candidates from nations throughout the world as new citizens of the United States.

IP) Summer Fitness-Seattle Center brings back Workout Wednesdays, July 7-Sept. 8, with Gentle Yoga at 11:30 a.m., Exhibition Hall Lawn, and Zumba Class at 6:30 p.m., Fisher Pavilion Roof. All ages and abilities are welcomed. Classes are free of charge. Learn more at: www.seattlecenter.com/fitness.

V) Seattle Center Festál-Presented in partnership with community organizations, the series highlights ethnic cultures in our region, presented virtually in 2021, with music, dance, workshops, discussions, learning opportunities and more. Polish Festival Seattle, July 10; Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest, July 17-18. Information and event links at www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal.

IP) Seattle Shakespeare Company-Wooden O Shakespeare in the Park: The Comedy of Errors, 6 p.m., July 25, Mural Amphitheatre. Free. More at www.seattleshakespeare.org.

IP) Movies at the Mural-The five-week outdoor Friday and Saturday night movie series launches July 31 with The Princess Bride on a 40-foot screen, 9 p.m., Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center. View the line-up and learn more at www.seattlecenter.com/moviesatthemural.

IP/V) Pacific Science Center-Camps for Curious Minds offers over 100 camp experiences for kids in grades PreK-8 across multiple locations. Whether kids want to concoct tasty creations, code video games or climb on rocks, Pacific Science Center has a camp for them. 2021 Summer Camp offerings include in-person and virtual tech camps. Registration and information at: www.pacificsciencecenter.org/camps/summer-camps.

V/IP) Seattle Children's Theatre-Summer@SCT offers a broad range of in-person and virtual summer camps and classes at SCT and with their partners and community. Learn more and view the summer schedule of improv, drama, comedy, technical and behind-the-camera options at www.sct.org.

Open Venues:

IP) Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall-This City-owned and operated facility, which closed at the start of the pandemic, reopens in a limited capacity, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily beginning July 1 (subject to change in accordance with State and City guidance), with "grab and go" service at Starbucks, Premier Meat Pies, Blue Water Taco Grill, Wing Dome (in place of Quincy's), Seattle Fudge and Ceres. MOD Pizza and Skillet Counter open later in the month. Main floor restrooms are also opened, and tables and chairs have been added outdoors for al fresco dining. The remainder of the building remains closed to the public. Update and information at www.seattlecenter.com/explore/attractions/armory.

V/IP) A/NT Gallery-This unique cooperative serves local artists, who volunteer and exhibit in International Fountain Pavilion. Gallery exhibits, many in partnership with community organizations, change monthly. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday (closed 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. www.Antgallery.org.

IP) Chihuly Garden and Glass, through a comprehensive collection of work by artist Dale Chihuly, celebrates our region's creative energy and inspiration. Exhibit hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday - Thursday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday - Saturday, July 2-Aug. 31. Elevate Clean protocols are in effect. Information and tickets at www.chihulygardenandglass.com.

V/IP) Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP)-MoPOP is open daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, daily with limited capacity and advance ticket purchasing. New exhibits include Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume and Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement. Camps and classes offered in July include: Mic Drop: One-Day Virtual Comedy Workshop, July 12, Grades 9-12. Held online. Rock 'n' Rolling!, offered in partnership with Seattle Children's Theatre, July 19-23, Grades 5-8. Drag-tastic Summer Camp: The Art of Drag, July 26-30, Grades 9-12. Information and registration at www.mopop.org.

IP) Space Needle-Hours are 9 a.m.-11 p.m., July 2-Aug. 31. Elevating Clean protocols remain in place including mask requirements. Information and advance tickets at www.spaceneedle.com.

Outdoor Things to Do:

IP) Artists at Play-Inspired by children and designed by two area artists, this unique playground hosts one of the largest climbing towers in the nation, along with play areas and equipment that offer whimsy, ADA accommodation and child-sized artistic intrigue. Masks are required for outdoor spaces if you are NOT fully vaccinated and users are asked to physically distance from other parties. www.seattlecenter.com/explore/attractions/artists-at-play.

IP) International Fountain-Designed originally for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair and rebuilt in 1995, the large, celestial dome shoots towers of water 120 feet high. The fountain opens in early July after three months of restoration. Updates include new technology, 56 updated microshooters and added colored LED lights for nighttime viewing www.seattlecenter.com/explore/attractions/international-fountain.

IP) Outdoor Art-While Seattle Center is known as a performing arts hub, the campus is steeped in outdoor visual art, one of the largest and most significant collections in our region with more than 45 significant works. Some of the pieces are by internationally known artists, others celebrate local creation and tell the story of the Pacific Northwest, our people and culture. Explore our outdoor art at www.seattlecenter.com/arttour.

IP) Seattle Rep-World-class photojournalism has been installed for public viewing, sunrise-sunset daily this summer outdoors near Seattle Rep's entrance at Mercer St and 2nd Ave N, in partnership with PhotoWalkSeattle. The carefully curated selection of "need to know" stories affecting our communities honors Juneteenth and civil rights activism.

To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.