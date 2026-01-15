AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Comes to Centerstage Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centerstage will present And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie and directed by Niclas Olson. Performances run January 30 - February 22, 2026.

Ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. None of them know each other, all of them have a dangerous past they need to keep secret, and each of them are now in the carefully laid trap of a murderer. As a storm rages outside, the group becomes completely cut off from the outside world, and the killings begin…one by one, the guests are murdered; the only connecting thread being the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme. What is the motive of their executioner, and will there even be anyone left to tell the tale?

Rating: Suggested ages 13+ for murderous mayhem

This production features local actors Varun Kainth as Philip Lombard, Juliette Jones as Vera Claythorne, Amy Anderson as Mrs. Rogers, Scott Pinkston as Mr. Rogers, Tess Jenkins as Emily Brent, Peter Cook as Lawrence Wargrave, Vince Brady as William Blore, Dale Bowers as Justice Mackenzie, Van Lang Pham as Edward Armstrong, Jake Nix as Narracott, and Anden J. Leo as Marston.

And Then There Were None is written by Agatha Christie, and is directed by Niclas Olson, who is the tech director and set designer as well. Elizabeth Bonar is the lighting designer, Krista Lofgren is the costumer, props are by Jeffery Swiner-Weaver, Chelsea “Mo” Moniz is the sound designer, Tori Dewar is the scenic painter, stage manager is Dean Marshall with Natalie Clark as assistant stage manager, and Phoebe Bumbury is a stagehand.