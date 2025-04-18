AGATHA CHRISTIE'S AND THEN THERE WERE NONE is Coming to Renton Civic Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Renton Civic Theatre will present Agatha Christie's timeless murder mystery, And Then There Were None, running from April 18 - May 4, 2025. This gripping play brings one of the best-selling crime novels of all time to life on stage, and will keep audiences on the edge of their seats until the final, shocking revelation.

Ten strangers are lured to a secluded island under mysterious circumstances. One by one, they begin to meet their demise, each death eerily mirroring a sinister nursery rhyme. With no escape and the body count rising, the guests must unravel the deadly puzzle before it's too late. And Then There Were None is a masterclass in suspense, deception, and psychological tension that has captivated audiences for generations.

Directed by Kim Douthit, this production promises a thrilling theatrical experience with a talented cast, atmospheric staging, and all the twists and turns that make Christie's work legendary. Renton Civic Theatre invites both longtime mystery lovers and newcomers alike to experience this classic whodunit live on stage.

The company features direction by Kim Douthit, stage management by Valerie Reid, set design by Caitlin McCown, costume design by Noel Pederson and Eleanor Withrow, prop design by Julia Gorordo, fight choreography and dialect coaching by Helen Roundhill.

Comments