A VERY DRUNKEN CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Tagney Jones Hall in December

The show will play four performances: December 9, 11, 16, & 18, 2022.

Oct. 06, 2022  
A VERY DRUNKEN CHRISTMAS CAROL to Play Tagney Jones Hall in December

After sold-out performances in 2021, Seattle's beloved Drunken Tenor, Robert McPherson, is back for a repeat of his hit comedy special, A Very Drunken Christmas Carol. The show will play four performances: December 9, 11, 16, & 18, 2022.

Tagney Jones Hall plays host to this tipsy retelling of Charles Dickens's time-honored classic, offering a heady cocktail of opera, comedy, and holiday favorites ideal for getting into the spirit of the season. While preparing for a holiday concert, the Drunken Tenor gets hit in the head, knocked out, and wakes up in an alternate reality. Faced with unfamiliar surroundings, he embarks on a journey to understand the consequences of his choices and how he became the person he is. Along the way, he is visited by three spirits (and duet partners) from the past, present, and future who join to produce an unforgettable evening of laughter, libations, and lyricism.

For Robert McPherson, who created his inebriated alter ego ten years ago, A Very Drunken Christmas Carol is a holiday romp with something for everyone. "The show is funny and entertaining, but also has many heartfelt moments," says McPherson. "Ultimately, our job is to tell a story and take you on a journey, which I believe makes for a perfect holiday event."

Joining McPherson are Jennifer Bromagen (The Soprano), Sarah Mattox (The Mezzo), John B. Cooper (The Baritone), and Holly McPherson (The Voice), with David McDade accompanying on piano.

Tickets are on sale now at seattleopera.org/drunkentenor.

About Seattle Opera

Established in 1963, Seattle Opera is committed to serving the people of the Pacific Northwest through music, storytelling, and programs for people of all ages. Each year, more than 80,000 people attend the company's performances, and more than 100,000 people are served through school performances, radio broadcasts, and more. The organization brings opera to life in a number of different ways, offering artistic excellence through national and international collaborations. Seattle Opera strives to create an environment where artists, staff, behind-the-scenes workers, and members of the community feel a strong connection to the company, and to the art of opera. Follow Seattle Opera on Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, and on 98.1 Classical KING FM.





