5th Avenue Theatre Reports Strong Audience Growth, New Strategic Alliance, and $4.6M Deficit in Annual Report

The 5th Avenue Theatre Company announced key milestones and financial results for its 2024–25 season, reporting increases in attendance, subscription sales, and community engagement while outlining continued fiscal challenges and a new strategic framework to ensure long-term stability.

The organization ended the fiscal year with $25.9 million in revenue and $30.5 million in expenses, resulting in a $4.6 million deficit, a figure reflective of industry-wide post-pandemic recovery trends and rising operating costs. Despite this shortfall, leadership expressed optimism, citing rising subscription sales, growing philanthropic support, and a newly established alliance with Seattle Theatre Group (STG) that will reduce expenses by $7 million in the coming year.

The 2024–25 season drew 153,371 attendees across 162 performances, including 9,091 subscribers, marking a 21% increase from the previous season. Mary Poppins, a self-produced holiday production, attracted nearly 56,000 attendees, while Waitress reached 28,000 before transferring to Houston.

Since 2022, more than 42,000 first-time visitors have attended performances at The 5th. Per-person spending beyond the theatre experience averaged $45, generating an estimated $6.9 million in economic activity for the local hospitality sector.

“While we continue to navigate financial challenges, our community’s support, the creativity of our artists, and the enthusiasm of our audiences give us every reason to be optimistic as we move toward the theatre’s Centennial year,” said Bill Berry, Executive Director.

The 5th’s Education and Community Engagement Department presented 153 events totaling over 550 hours of programming, reaching more than 25,000 people. The original touring musical Songs of the Moon: Fantastical Folktales From Asia visited over 60 schools statewide, and the Community Ticket Program distributed 2,000 free tickets to local service organizations.

The 5th reported $1.1 million in increased fundraising revenue over the previous year, welcoming 380 new donors. The company’s Corporate Partnerships Division, launched in 2023, grew revenue 116% year-over-year, while the annual gala grossed $240,000 more than in 2023.

Support from Doors Open, a King County initiative managed by 4Culture, provided an additional $500,000 toward operating costs. To date, The 5th has raised $9 million in supplemental funds beyond the annual budget to sustain operations during the pandemic recovery period.

Earlier this year, The 5th and Seattle Theatre Group announced a major operational alliance under which STG will assume the lease of the historic 5th Avenue Theatre, owned by the University of Washington. This partnership allows The 5th to focus its resources exclusively on musical production and community programming while gaining budget flexibility.

The alliance will debut publicly with the co-presentation of Chicago, running October 22–November 2, 2025.

At the Annual Board Meeting on September 24, 2025, Ariel Gomez Bradler was promoted to Managing Director, joining Bill Berry on the executive leadership team. Marisa Behnke was appointed Board Chair, succeeding Kenny Alhadeff, who now serves as Immediate Past Chair.

Newly appointed board members include Debby Carter, Helen Fanucci, Forrest Kim, Will Ludlam, Abby Mellon, Buzz Porter, Jeanne Sheldon, and Natalie White. Outgoing members Beth Porter, Bonnie Towne, and Rick Meadows were recognized for their service.

The 5th Avenue Theatre entered the 2025–26 season with 9,830 subscriptions, surpassing both last year’s total and its pre-season goal. The company’s national tour launch of SUFFS exceeded expectations, strengthening engagement among civic and cultural groups.

The upcoming season includes SUFFS, Chicago, Elf: The Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot, and Jesus Christ Superstar. The Rising Star Project, a tuition-free mentorship program for students ages 14–19, will also return with its own production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Tickets and Subscriptions:

Available at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the 5th Avenue Theatre Box Office (1308 5th Avenue, Seattle). Group sales (10+) can be arranged at 206.260.2101.