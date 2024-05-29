World Premiere of WILD ROSE Will Open in Edinburgh in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world première of brand-new musical Wild Rose, written by Nicole Taylor (One Day, Three Girls, The C Word, The Nest) and directed by John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Black Watch) begins its life in Scotland where the piece is set, opening The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2025 as part of the company’s new season. Based on Taylor’s critically acclaimed award-winning film of the same name, the production opens on 14 March, with previews from 6 March, and runs until 5 April.

Also announced today are the full creative team joining John Tiffany – Choreography is by Steven Hoggett, continuing his long-term creative collaboration with John, & Vicki Manderson; with Set Design by Chloe Lamford; Costume Design by Katrina Lindsay; Lighting Design by Jessica Hung Han Yun; Sound Design by Tony Gayle; Music Supervision, Orchestration and Arrangements by Sarah Travis & Davey Anderson; and Casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

Nicole Taylor said today, “I don’t think there will ever be a character who means as much to me as Rose-Lynn Harlan. Bringing her to the stage, and starting that journey in Scotland, is the fulfilment of a dream I’ve had from the very beginning. From the moment this girl roared into my head, I always imagined that one day I’d get to tell her story in the theatre.

“Growing up in a West of Scotland where people didn’t talk much or at all about their feelings, I became obsessed with country music and its ability to express the entire range of human emotion. The titans of the genre were women – Wynonna, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Reba, Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood etc. – and they seemed to give voice to things that could scarcely even be spoken.

“But back then, being into country back was a lonely road! So it’s thrilling and quite unexpected that it’s now the hottest genre around. For me though, it still is what it always was: music that cracks you open and as Rose-Lynn says, gets whatever’s in there out.

“I’m so thrilled to be opening Wild Rose in Scotland under the direction of the great John Tiffany – it really does feel like bringing it home.”

John Tiffany added, “‘It feels absolutely right for Wild Rose’s journey to start in Scotland - and that it’s on the Lyceum Stage that the brilliant, hilarious, complex character that is Rose-Lynn Harlan is brought to life.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to be partnering with Nicole Taylor in adapting her film. She is an extraordinary writer and her innate love and knowledge of Country Music infects us all in the best way.

“It’s also a homecoming for me, having studied in Scotland, trained at the Traverse and later been part of creating The National Theatre of Scotland. It’s a welcome return, with an incredible team.”

Released to critical acclaim in 2018, the film, directed by Tom Harper, produced by Faye Ward for Fable Pictures, and blessed with an incredible soundtrack, won the BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Feature Film, Best Writer for Nicole and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley – the latter was also nominated for a BAFTA Film Award. It was nominated and won several other awards, including for 10 Independent Film Award nominations, winning the Best Independent Film Award for Best Music; as well as several awards for Best Original Song for Glasgow (No Place Like Home) including the Critics’ Choice Award.

