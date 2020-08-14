Watch Defying GraviTT - A One Woman Show By The The Fabulous TT

The fabulous TT has done it again in this spectacular virtual one woman show. A must see!

The fabulous TT has done it again in this spectacular virtual one woman show. A must see!

Defying GraviTT with 2020 hindsight (magnified by her new designer reading glasses) The Fabulous TT aka Tish Tindall asks where the year has gone, why she will never be painted green, and what on earth happened to her under-there-webcam-wear?

Inspired by being locked down at fifty one, Defying GraviTT by Tish Tindall is a must-see musical theatre one-woman (and perhaps the odd pet) show, featuring a freshly baked batch of hilarious, heart-warming and often soul-searching songs including "I am an Amazon-ian", "Doo Wah DIY? (Yes, I Do!)", "What Ever Happened to an Evening with Stephen (Schwartz)", "Less Than Dressed for Success (Suited & Rebooted)" and the uplifting anthemic reality check inspired by Radio/TV Presenter Kaye Adams ~ "Live in the Here and Now".

