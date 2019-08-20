WE WILL ROCK YOU Comes to Theatre Royal

Casting has been announced for Queen and Ben Elton's smash hit musical We Will Rock You, which will Storm Theatre Royal, Glasgow this December as part of a UK tour.

Taking on the role of Galileo is Olivier Award nominee Ian McIntosh (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical / The Commitments), who will be joined by Elena Skye (Les Misérables / Kinky Boots) in the role of Scaramouche. Playing Killer Queen is Jenny O'Leary (Heathers The Musical / Rent), with Michael McKell (Macbeth / Blood Brothers) as Buddy. Adam Strong (Jesus Christ Superstar / Rock of Ages) will take on the role of Khashoggi, with David-Michael Johnson (We Will Rock You, Germany / Jesus Christ Superstar) reprising the role of Brit and Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell / Priscilla Queen of the Desert) playing Oz.

Brian May said: "This is a stunning state-of-the art new-look production of WWRY - but of course the original story is now more relevant than ever. We're confident WWRY fans will love revisiting the world's first true Rock Theatrical, and a whole new generation will now discover the VIBE!"



Featuring 24 of Queen's biggest hits and Ben Elton's hilarious futuristic comedy writing, We Will Rock You boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the band's legendary live performances. This global phenomenon will continue to be one of the most spectacular musicals to tour the United Kingdom & Ireland.

The show has seen unprecedented success in theatres and arenas around the world and the nine month tour will see the Rock Theatrical performed in front of thousands of rock fans in Bromley, Ipswich, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Derry, Dublin, Southend, Leeds, Nottingham, Plymouth, Glasgow, Blackpool, Hull, Southampton, Manchester, Aberdeen, Bradford, Canterbury, Oxford, Llandudno, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham, Norwich, Northampton, Bournemouth, Stoke and Reading.

Since 2002 over 15 million theatregoers in 17 countries have been thrilled by We Will Rock You's awe-inspiring production showcasing a number of Queen's finest hits, including We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love, Killer Queen, Under Pressure, Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites The Dust and, of course, We Will Rock You. Before closing its glorious 12 year run at London's Dominion Theatre, the show was performed an astonishing 4600 times.

The touring production of We Will Rock You reaches theatres carrying with it an impressive legacy: when it first became news that one of Britain's most phenomenally successful comedy writers Ben Elton was teaming up with legends of rock, Queen, for a musical there was much speculation on what such a unique collaboration would turn out. So impressed after attending the original workshop, screen icon Robert De Niro and his company Tribeca came on board as American partners. De Niro continues to support the show, even making a special visit to London in 2013 to help celebrate the 10th anniversary in style. The audience erupted with thunderous applause, as he joined the cast on stage after the landmark performance.

The announcement of the We Will Rock You UK & Ireland tour follows the smash hit release of the hugely anticipated Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The Oscar nominated film, celebrating the career of one of the greatest ever rock bands has wowed Queen fans all around the world, opening at the number one box office position in over 30 countries.





