Viral Drag Queen Teena To Debut One-Woman Show At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Every show will include a Q&A (so fans can ask her anything) and an opportunity to duet with the songstress herself!

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 1 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording Photo 3 Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording
TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo 4 TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Viral Drag Queen Teena To Debut One-Woman Show At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Viral Drag Queen Teena To Debut One-Woman Show At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Internationally renowned British singer, actress, sex-kitten, model and occasional mum Teena might have just gotten divorced for the seventh time. But nothing will get in the way of her love for her fans.

For the first time in her career, Kettering's most famous woman will be debuting her one woman show "An Audience With Teena", where she will be sharing saucy anecdotes and outrageous confessions from her 20-year career, intertwined with performances of songs which have made her the woman she is today. Additionally, every show will include a Q&A (so fans can ask her anything) and an opportunity to duet with the songstress herself!

Teena says: "What? When's that? Look babe, I'm busy, I haven't written anything yet. I'm famous, people will come. Shut up. OK, say I'll spill the T on my career to date and dish the dirt on my celebrity conquests. Yeah, I'll sing some songs, do they have a mic? Yes, my new single too. Is that alright? Shh. Just that. Yeah. Ta much".

Teena also went viral on TikTok in March after falling off the stage during a performance in Brighton, which was shared by various celebrities including Tom Daley, Kitty Scott-Claus and Kylie Sonique Love.

About this incident, Teena states: "What do they want to know about that? I wouldn't tell the New York Times and I'm not going to tell them! OK, listen. Tell them it is AI. The Russians still want to get back at me for going to my ex-boyfriend Mikhael Gorbechev's funeral."

Teena is the drag creation of 35 year-old stand-up comedian (and nearly Andorran Eurovision entrant) Lucien Jack, who notably toured every European Union country in 2018 apologising for Brexit. Since making his debut as Teena last year, he has quickly become a regular of the London LGBTQ+ cabaret scene, performing regularly at venues such as the Admiral Duncan and hosting his own monthly queer comedy competition Queerovision at The Glory.

An Audience With Teena is a one-hour show which is being performed at Edinburgh Fringe for a limited run from 20th to 24th August and 25th August at The Street (Venue 239) at 22:15 as part of PBH's Free Fringe. This is a non-ticketed event, and seating will be on a first come, first served basis.



RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
See THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM at Edinburgh Fringe This Month Photo
See THE GRANDMOTHERS GRIMM at Edinburgh Fringe This Month

Explore the fascinating world of the Brothers Grimm's fairy tales with 'The Grandmothers Grimm' show at EdFringe. Discover the true origins of these iconic stories and the women behind them. Don't miss this critically acclaimed production from Some Kind of Theatre.

2
THE REAL WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE... AS TOLD BY CHRISTOPHER MARLOWE is Coming to the Edinburgh Photo
THE REAL WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE... AS TOLD BY CHRISTOPHER MARLOWE is Coming to the Edinburgh Fringe

Discover the truth about William Shakespeare in the international production 'The Real William Shakespeare... As Told By Christopher Marlowe.' Don't miss the opportunity to witness this captivating drama at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
Experience TOPLESS- THE MUSICAL on an Open-Top Deck of a London Sightseeing Bus at Edinbur Photo
Experience TOPLESS- THE MUSICAL on an Open-Top Deck of a London Sightseeing Bus at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of 'Topless - The Musical' as it brings its unique theatrical experience to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This immersive production promises a captivating blend of folk melodies, drama, and humor. Get your tickets now and witness this remarkable show firsthand.

4
Intimate Sound Experience 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS To Plant A Wildflower Meadow As Part Of E Photo
Intimate Sound Experience 1000 MINIATURE MEADOWS To Plant A Wildflower Meadow As Part Of Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A new perspective on Scotland's biodiversity crisis through sound, 1000 Miniature Meadows is an ambitious attempt to invade our outdoor spaces and explore our connection with biodiversity and nature. This will involve the planting of 1,000 wildflower meadows across the city of Edinburgh; participants will sign up to take part via the Pleasance or Edinburgh Fringe website.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Byre Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You