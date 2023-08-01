Internationally renowned British singer, actress, sex-kitten, model and occasional mum Teena might have just gotten divorced for the seventh time. But nothing will get in the way of her love for her fans.

For the first time in her career, Kettering's most famous woman will be debuting her one woman show "An Audience With Teena", where she will be sharing saucy anecdotes and outrageous confessions from her 20-year career, intertwined with performances of songs which have made her the woman she is today. Additionally, every show will include a Q&A (so fans can ask her anything) and an opportunity to duet with the songstress herself!

Teena says: "What? When's that? Look babe, I'm busy, I haven't written anything yet. I'm famous, people will come. Shut up. OK, say I'll spill the T on my career to date and dish the dirt on my celebrity conquests. Yeah, I'll sing some songs, do they have a mic? Yes, my new single too. Is that alright? Shh. Just that. Yeah. Ta much".

Teena also went viral on TikTok in March after falling off the stage during a performance in Brighton, which was shared by various celebrities including Tom Daley, Kitty Scott-Claus and Kylie Sonique Love.

About this incident, Teena states: "What do they want to know about that? I wouldn't tell the New York Times and I'm not going to tell them! OK, listen. Tell them it is AI. The Russians still want to get back at me for going to my ex-boyfriend Mikhael Gorbechev's funeral."

Teena is the drag creation of 35 year-old stand-up comedian (and nearly Andorran Eurovision entrant) Lucien Jack, who notably toured every European Union country in 2018 apologising for Brexit. Since making his debut as Teena last year, he has quickly become a regular of the London LGBTQ+ cabaret scene, performing regularly at venues such as the Admiral Duncan and hosting his own monthly queer comedy competition Queerovision at The Glory.

An Audience With Teena is a one-hour show which is being performed at Edinburgh Fringe for a limited run from 20th to 24th August and 25th August at The Street (Venue 239) at 22:15 as part of PBH's Free Fringe. This is a non-ticketed event, and seating will be on a first come, first served basis.