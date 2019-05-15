The Traverse Theatre Announces The Full Programme For Traverse Festival 2019

Following the overwhelming success of last year's Festival, and our recent 10 Critics' Awards For Theatre in Scotland (CATS) nominations, the Traverse Theatre is excited to announce the full programme for Traverse Festival 2019, this year including seven works proudly bearing the Traverse Theatre Company stamp - more than any recent Traverse Festival programme. The programme presents two Traverse Theatre Company world premieres (Crocodile Fever by Meghan Tyler, and Enough by Stef Smith) and a selection of bite-sized Traverse Theatre Company new writing world premieres presented as The Breakfast Plays: The Future Is [...]. Plus, the return of Traverse Theatre Company sell-out Mouthpiece by Kieran Hurley; a Festival venue evolution for our Raw Material co-production smash hit What Girls Are Made Of by Cora Bissett; a world premiere co-production with ThickSkin (How Not To Drown, by Nicola McCartney and Dritan Kastrati), and we'll be working in association with Javaad Alipoor on his prescient new work Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran.

Traverse Festival 2019 confidently speaks of the Traverse's commitment to sharing Scottish new writing with as wide an audience as possible, whilst this year looking forward to, more than ever, extending the reach of our productions beyond their Festival life, as What Girls Are Made Of and Crocodile Fever travel further afield in September, following successful tours and transfers of our recent productions of Ulster American, Mouthpiece and Locker Room Talk.

Gareth Nicholls, Interim Artistic Director, says:

"To present six Traverse Theatre Company productions and co-productions - two of which have already proven themselves as critical and audience hits - as well as working in association with Javaad Alipoor, over a single Festival, is massively exciting. We're extremely proud to be telling such varied and vital stories of Scottish origin, which in turns will make audiences laugh, cry, rage, think, debate - and above all, thoroughly enjoy themselves!"

Linda Crooks, Traverse Executive Producer, says:

"This year we're delighted to welcome a number of companies to the Traverse Festival for the very first time. The productions each represent distinct and defiant realities and stories, which allow our audiences an enriching and enjoyable chance to understand the world through the experiences of those both similar to, and very different from, themselves at a time in history when this feels vital. To again be the August home for so many world and UK premieres from such innovative and important creative voices is an honour and we can't wait for audiences to discover a whole host of stories they've never heard or seen before."





