The Mayor and His Daughter to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leicester Square Sketch Off Finalists The Mayor and His Daughter (Ciaran Chillingworth and Kit Finnie) will make their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut with their Leicester Comedy Festival Award Nominated, folk-horror, alternative sketch show: A Genuine Appreciation of Comedy.

The Mayor and his Daughter are in crisis. The soul of their beloved village is in tatters, besieged by the demonic forces of modern Britain. But there's a light in the darkness; when they discover a sacred tome - a box set of Russell Howard's Good News (Series 2). They make it their mission to repair their fractured community with laughter.

A Genuine Appreciation of Comedy is a chaotic, meta, performance art mash-up of sketches, songs and occult rituals harvested from classic comedic tropes, reinvented in a unique style somewhat akin to The Krankies crossed with The Wicker Man. This timely exploration of Englishness in the current crisis of national identity will make you question the rules of sketch comedy like never before. Jokes and set ups that seem familiar are trampled, reversed over, resurrected and worshipped - with unpredictable, disturbing and utterly hilarious results.

The Mayor and his Daughter: A Genuine Appreciation of Comedy has been directed by Comedians' Choice Award winning absurdist comedian Joz Norris and produced by award-winning sketch comedian Rosie Nicholls (Grubby Little Mitts).

The Mayor and His Daughter are the resident act at Sketch Book at The Rosemary Branch Theatre and regular performers at alternative clubs including Monkey Barrel, ACMS and Club Wormhole.

Performance Details

VENUE: Assembly Roxy (Snug Bar), 2 Roxburgh Place EH8 9SU

DATES: Wednesday 30th July - Sunday 24th August 2025 (except Tuesday 12th August)

TIME: 4:10pm (60mins)

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+ recommended

TICKET PRICES: £8 - £12

Comments