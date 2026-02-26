Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Launch New Access Initiatives

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (PTCH) has launched two major initiatives designed to remove barriers to attendance for audiences across Perth & Kinross: a new Access Scheme and an expanded Ticket Bank supporting individuals and families facing financial pressures.

The venues' new Access Scheme is delivered in partnership with Nimbus Disability's Access Card system, a nationally recognised framework enabling disabled patrons to pre‑register their access requirements. Once registered, customers either link an existing Access Card or apply for a free Digital Access Pass, valid for three years. Their access needs are then automatically recognised within the ticketing system, unlocking suitable seating and, where applicable, essential companion tickets.

Telephone support is available for anyone unable to complete the process online, ensuring equitable access to registration.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall also aim to tackle affordability head on with their Ticket Bank, which enables audiences to “pay it forward” by donating the cost of a ticket for someone who would otherwise be unable to attend. Recipients are identified confidentially through Perth Citizens Advice Bureau, ensuring donated tickets go directly to individuals most affected by financial pressures — without being singled out at the point of entry.

New national evidence shows the urgency of this intervention:

Cost‑of‑living pressures continue to suppress cultural attendance, particularly for older and lower‑income audiences. According to the DCMS Participation Survey 2023–24, 67% of UK adults planned to cut back on paid cultural activities, with older age groups significantly more likely to reduce attendance.

Inequality in cultural participation is widening. New analysis from the Creative Industries Policy & Evidence Centre (Creative PEC, 2025) shows a growing gap by socio‑economic background, with only 26% of working‑class adults attending theatre, compared to 51% of adults in managerial and professional households.

Meaningful improvements to accessibility are central to creating inclusive cultural experiences for disabled audiences. Scottish Book Trust, referencing UK Government estimates of the £274 billion “purple pound”, emphasises that when venues are inaccessible, a substantial and engaged audience is too often excluded.

Together, these datasets show a UK audience landscape in which cost, confidence, and accessibility have become defining factors in whether people participate in cultural life — and where targeted local action can make an immediate difference.

Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth theatre and Concert Hall, said: “We know that cost and access barriers stop people engaging with the arts at a time when audiences need connection, creativity and community more than ever. These initiatives ensure people can book with dignity, attend with confidence, and genuinely feel that our venues are for everyone.”

These developments come at a pivotal moment for Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, as the organisation continues to deepen its commitment to local creativity through expanded community programming, new partnerships across Perth & Kinross, and a growing role in regional cultural recovery. Alongside investment in digital booking accessibility, the organisation is strengthening year‑round engagement with schools, families and community groups, ensuring that its stages, studios and public spaces reflect the full diversity of the area. Together, these efforts signal a renewed mission: to make high‑quality arts experiences welcoming, affordable and rooted in the needs of the communities PTCH serves.

