A sell-out show in 2023 and 2024, Keith Alessi's Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me but Banjos Saved My Life returns to the Edinburgh Fringe for the third year running. Chronicling his inspiring true story of how a life-threatening cancer diagnosis inspired him to leave his successful career in the corporate world and embrace his passion for the banjo, all proceeds from this year's run will go to Summerhall.

Since 2018, Keith has toured this highly awarded, internationally toured, inspirational true story about overcoming obstacles, pursuing passions, and the healing power of the arts with warmth, humour and banjo music! This show has donated 100% of ticket sales to cancer and theatre charities since then totalling over $1,000,000 (CAD).

Performances run 31st July - 25th August.

Comments