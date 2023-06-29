TICKBOX 2 Comes to Edinburgh

Performances run 2-27 August.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Tickbox 2 is semi-autobiographical one woman play which raises issues around race, perception, identity and living up to expectations growing up as a person of colour in Glasgow in the 1970s. Switching between narrating and commenting with humour on her and her parents lives, and acting as a range of characters including her mother, Lubna details her parents move from a comfortable middle-class life in Lahore, Pakistan to a four storey, one-bedroom flat in Govan in Glasgow in the late 1960’s after her father was accepted to study a PhD at Strathclyde University. Tickbox 2 deals with the challenges they encountered with humour and emotion, from bereavement to balancing two cultures to explaining samosas to the casually racist neighbour. 

Tickbox was originally performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021 and later toured the UK. This newly updated rewritten version is re-directed by Jairus Obayomi to engage wider non-traditional, non-white audiences, while sharing an important story of race and stereotyping to more traditional audiences to encourage conversations on race and discrimination.  

Lubna said, “I’m thrilled to be performing Tickbox 2 at the Pleasance, it’s like a dream come true. After debuting Tickbox at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021 I felt it was important to perform the revamped and redirected version of the show because I am keen to diversify the audience who come to the theatre and share stories that are important to them. Migration, racism and discrimination are topics that we tend to gloss over but we need to hear the real impact they have on people's lives.”  

Lubna Kerr returns to Edinburgh for the fourth time following her debut comedy show in 2019 with Where Are You Really From. She is also an actress and has appeared in several TV shows and radio plays including BBC One’s Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down and will be seen in Amazon Prime’s Wheel of Time later this year. Before she began writing, acting and performing comedy, Lubna studied a PhD in pharmacy and worked for the NHS for over 35 years. She still delivers workshops on health and wellbeing, covers issues including racism and discrimination and is looking to run these workshops in schools and businesses.  

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 8+ 




