THE WAITING ROOM An Immersive Theatrical Experience Powered By Artificial Intelligence Opens At Edfringe

Angry Fish Theatre and The Ally Artists Group, two women-founded experimental theater companies based in New York City, have announced the opening of previews for The Waiting Room, the first AI personalized audio-driven theater show.

The Waiting Room is an immersive experience that utilizes personalized AI audio creation tool writing stories tailored specifically for each audience member in real-time. Placed to an immersive space with game design elements it creates a transformative personal exploration of a mundane setting unveiling magic of every day life and giving participants a new perspective on their individual journeys.

Audio Narrative Personalized by AI

Voice AI-Generation

Sound AI-Generation

Real-time personalization of stories

Live Streaming and Projections

AI Generated Visualization

Automation Tools

The Show:

Consider the phrase "love finds you in the strangest places," and now, imagine a waiting area with an atmosphere of a clerical absurd. This encapsulates the essence of The Waiting Room. In our immersive experience, we craft an initially soulless mundane environment and set 10 strangers to transform it using creativity, humor, moving stories and uplifting interactions.

The Waiting Room is a participatory theater piece powered by AI that prompts you to reflect on the human experience through the story of a fictional character, awaiting a life-changing event.

Your number is called, and you receive a confidential package, launching you into a "waiting mission" - a heightened life scenario inspired by real events and modern life challenges. Will you do as asked? What moral dilemmas will you face? What versions of yourself will you explore in the process? It all comes together like pieces of a puzzle once you step out of The Waiting Room.

The stories:

The stories of The Waiting Room are near-futuristic humorous, bittersweet explorations of the state of humanity and the challenges we are facing today on individual and societal levels. Place yourself in the shoes of the characters as they await transformative events or once-in-a-lifetime meetings. Engage with your reactions to these alternate reality scenarios and take a moment to contemplate.

The Creators:

The collaboration debuted its initial AI-powered immersive series with "Soulmates (Not) Found," at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It was one of only two shows out of 3000+ festival entries solely based on AI and digital technology. Despite its limited run, the show has received favorable reviews.

We use AI to enable Audience's Connection and Self-Reflection!

"If you are a lover of immersive and interactive shows, you know the concept of "one-on-one" - a part of a show where an actor chooses you from the crowd and makes you the center of a scene. It makes you feel special and allows you to contribute or change the course of action making it a unique experience. However, this only happens to a few lucky participants per show. With The Waiting Room, we create a whole new genre, where you get a personalized "chosen" experience each time through the use of a Generative AI. Every story is based on your input, tailored to you, and is about you!

What makes it more fun is that you can explore it in an impressive space with other people, experiencing different stories and navigating through this thoughtfully crafted environment and objects with hidden meanings within".

Written and directed by Natalia Yandyganova

Produced by Joyce Laoagan

Co-Producers: Anna Bredikhina, Sabrina Morabito, Natalia Yandyganova

Performers: Anna Bredikhina, Joyce Laoagan (aka. Joyce Lao)

Stage Manager: Sabrina Morabito

Sound Artist: Tomoko Hojo

Scenic Design: August Henney

Game Design/Narrative Design: Emperatriz Ung

Developers: David Gaynor, Andrew Crider

Partnerships Lead: Jin Huang.

New York City Previews:

June 2024 (please visit website or on Instagram at thewaitingroomnyc for updates)

Edinburgh Preview:

August 3

3:30PM -1st group

4:05PM - 2nd group

In-person Performances (except Sundays) August 5-17 3:30PM -1st group

4:05PM - 2nd group

Online Performances:

August 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26

WHERE: King's Hall, 41A S Clerk St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9NZ, Scotland, United Kingdom

DURATION:: 45-60 minutes

