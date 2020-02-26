Spring Tour Dates for THE BOOTH

Producer and Director, Colin Scougall is delighted to announce a string of dates for hilarious new comedy, The Booth, written by Peter Paterson.

The play is set in a Glasgow working-class pub where the lives of regulars and staff unfold in a comedic tale of love, loss, and friendship, guided along the way by a narrator who explores the relationship between the characters and this special place they like to call their own. *

Audiences can expect raw emotions and drama but a good laugh too.

Director Colin Scougall said, "Imagine cutting open the side of an east-end pub in Glasgow and looking in on it. With this play, you see the real comedy characters and their antics. That's what The Booth is all about. If you like The Steamie, you'll love this"

Writer Peter Paterson who turned his life around by writing The Booth added, "My life was on a downward spiral, drinking heavily and I was in trouble with the police for some of my behavior. I had to get my life on track and I decided to write The Booth when I was at my lowest ebb and it saved me. No doubt about it. I've been sober for two years now and in a happier place all because I wrote this play. It will strike a chord with many people"

The Booth stars Scots actors, Carole Anders, Eddie Gouther, Peter Paterson and Colin Scougall and will run across five dates in May, with performances in Rutherglen, Motherwell, Bathgate, Glasgow, and Airdrie.

(Contains swearing and adult themes - suitable for age 16+)

Tickets are on sale now.

Fri 1 May Rutherglen Town Hall www.sllcboxoffice.co.uk

Sun 3 May Motherwell Theatre www.culturenl.co.uk

Sun 9 May Reconnect Regal Theatre, Bathgate www.reconnectregaltheatre.com

Fri 15 May Websters Theatre, Glasgow www.webstersglasgow.com

Sat 23 May Airdrie Town Hall www.culturenl.co.uk





