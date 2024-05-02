Silent Roar & Hull Truck Presents DEAD GIRLS RISING This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Silent Uproar in association with Hull Truck Theatre presents Dead Girls Rising UK Tour , Tuesday 14 May - Tuesday 11 June at Traverse Theatre Edinburgh.

A brand-new production from Hull-based Silent Uproar, Dead Girls Rising is an angry, joyous, punk protest that doesn't pull any punches. Written by Maureen Lennon, with music and lyrics from Anya Pearson (international punk artist featured on BBC Radio 6 Introducing ), Dead Girls Rising is an explosive exploration of what it takes to live and survive within a violent patriarchy.

Dead Girls Rising will tour England and Scotland from 14 May - 11 June, taking in Pocklington Arts Centre; Cast, Doncaster; The Civic, Barnsley; Tron Theatre, Glasgow; The Traverse, Edinburgh; Marsden Mechanics' The Cluntergate Centre, Hornbury; Northern Stage, Newcastle; Liverpool Arts Club; The Well, Hull; The Deaf Institute, Manchester and Sheffield Theatres. In addition to traditional theatres, the show takes in community spaces and gig venues, with the power of their incredible actor-musicians creating a gig atmosphere on and off the stage.

Following the lives of Katie and Hannah at three set moments in their life - each portrayed by different actors - Dead Girls Rising is a coming-of-age journey through all the reasons women and girls learn to fear men. Summoning The Furies - the Greek goddesses of vengeance (or technically justice) - they tear apart the tyrannical history of male power through cabaret skits and Riot Grrl-inspired punk songs which connect each scene of the girls' lives.

Katie and Hannah love murder. They go to bed listening to podcasts about serial killers; they clutch blankets watching gruesome documentaries. They're in deep. They're not sure if they can stop, and they're not sure if they want to.

Dead Girls Rising interrogates themes of true crime, Greek mythology, patriarchy and women's safety, with a furious soundtrack and moments of horror and magic on stage. Co-directed by Silent Uproar's Ruby Clarke and Alex Mitchell, it stars Helen Reuben, Angelina Chudi, Izzy Neish, Zoe West and Rebecca Levy.

Play Broadway Games