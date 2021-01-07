Scotland's Best Furniture Makers Explore The Changed Role Of The Home in New Exhibition

The Scottish Furniture Makers Association (SFMA) and Visual Arts Scotland (VAS) in partnership present, Adjust / Adapt, a major new group exhibition showcasing and celebrating the transformative power of creativity and craft to transcend challenging times.

Running from 27th March - 24th April 2021, the exciting new members exhibition at the prestigious City Art Centre in Edinburgh showcases work by makers, designers and artists working across Scotland with a creative response to how domestic interiors are being adapted in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and climate emergency.

The curated exhibition explores how our homes and outdoor spaces are working harder for occupants; as multigenerational sanctuaries, workspaces, classrooms, fitness and entertainment settings. The major new exhibition also marks the 20th Anniversary of SFMA's founding and features selected work from 30 SFMA members including - Isabelle Moore (winner of the inaugural, SFMA Annual Furniture Awards, both for Design Innovation and for Craft Excellence. Moore was also presented with the Craft Scotland Annual Prize). Daniel Lacey, Namon Gaston, Chris Scotland, Duke Christie, Angus Ross and Gavin Robertson - with VAS member participants to be announced in January 2021.

The extensive show includes a hugely diverse range of bespoke pieces, from chairs to cabinets and from stools to surfboards with each expertly crafted pieces seeking to enhance and possibly distract from the external and internal pressures felt as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Many of the works also focus heavily on the need for a shift to sustainable materials in an effort to tackle the growing global climate crisis, with many pieces crafted using local, sustainably sourced materials.

Full list of participating SFMA members: Nicholas Denney, Duke Christie, Tom Cooper, Rob Elliot, Stephen Finch, Namon Gaston, Bazz Granger, Simon Harlow, Alice Holttum, Michaela Huber, Joachim King, Daniel Lacey, Kirsty Macdonald, Max Mccance, Adrian McCurdy, Eoghann Menzies, Isabelle Moore, Janie Morris, Anna Nichols, Ronnie Payne, Frazer Reid, Angus Richardson, Gavin Robertson, Angus Ross, Chris Scotland, Jack Sheahan, Alasdair Wallace, Simon Whatley, Mike Whittall.

Isabelle Moore said; "The Scottish Furniture Makers Association exhibit is a great opportunity to show work with my peers in a city centre location, celebrating traditional skills, contemporary design and sustainable furniture making. The exposure from the exhibition will build new and nurture existing relationships to generate opportunities for sales, commissions and collaborative projects. SFMA membership offers an invaluable network of resources, contacts and opportunities to its membership, in addition to the annual showcase of members work."

Mike Whittall, Scottish Furniture Makers Association Co-Chair said; "The last nine months have been challenging for all artists and makers so we are delighted to be staging this exhibition both to showcase the excellent pieces our members produce and also to celebrate our 20th anniversary as an Association. One big positive that has come out of the pandemic is the building of new and strong alliances, such as our partnership for this show with Visual Arts Scotland, whose members will also be exhibiting their work. It's been a really tough year for us all, so it's heartening for our members that we will be collaborating to present such a positive response to the lockdown."

Simon Whatley, Scottish Furniture Makers Association Co-Chair said; "Scotland is home to many world class artists, designers and makers. SFMA is a members-led organisation of 70+ stretching from the Scottish Borders to Orkney & Shetland that has worked to promote and represent the interests of those in the sector for two decades.

The quality and diversity of work that will be showcased at City Art Centre speaks volumes about the immense creativity within the contemporary Applied Arts scene in Scotland. The show will demonstrate the profound benefits to be gained by choosing to commission a local designer-maker to create a unique piece of furniture for one's home and/or place-of-work."

Sarah Calmus, Visual Arts Scotland President said; "In a year like no other, Visual Arts Scotland is delighted to be working in partnership with SFMA and CAC to produce an onsite exhibition that explores how living spaces have adapted and altered to meet our changing needs in these tumultuous times. We are energised by the prospect of inviting the public to view our collaborative showcase, whilst also creating an opportunity for artists and makers to show and sell work after a period where this was challenging, and in some cases, impossible due to Covid-19."

Adjust / Adapt opens on Saturday 27th March and runs until 24th April 2021. Admission is free, pre-booking essential via www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk