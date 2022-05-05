Media Release

For immediate release

Svengali by Eve Nicol Makes World Premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Bunker Two, Pleasance Courtyard 3rd - 28th August 2020

A modern psychodrama about power and control in mentor/mentee relationships.

Svengali is a new play written and directed by Eve Nicol. The play is produced in association with Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Pleasance Theatre.

Set in modern-day Britain, Svengali is freely adapted from the best-selling novel of the 19th century - Trilby, by George Du Maurier. We are making the show for an audience that loves TV shows like Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Killing Eve and have FKA twigs on their Spotify rotation.

Svengali asks, "can we find freedom when giving up control?" It tells the story of a young woman's strange and seductive relationship to a hypnotic mentor who can conjure supernatural, fame-making acts out of her. Their combined star ascends as she loses her sense of self-identity.

Svengali is a monologue play created for studio spaces. It is written for a young female performer who will play the older, male Svengali-like mentor. The show relies on charm and storytelling as the primary form of communication.

Playwright and director Eve Nicol said: “Before there was Dracula, Svengali quickened the hearts of readers. Hypnotic and despotic, Svengali’s relationship with his protégée has transcended its literary beginnings to become the very definition of pervasive influence today. I’m excited to resurrect this seductive villain and reposition a polarising figure for the #MeToo era. ’Svengali’ continues my conversation of exploring thorny modern relationships with audiences, pulling back the curtain on the secret dynamic between a mentor and student. Audiences won’t fail to fall under the spell of the all-powerful Svengali.”

Amy Liptrott, Associate Director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre said: “We're delighted to be a partner of The Pleasance's National Partnership programme for a second year. Supporting the development of local artists is very important to us and we're thrilled to be working with Eve Nicollto bring her production of Svengali to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022. Being able to come together and enjoy live theatre again is such a pleasure and our Team can't wait to enjoy the wealth of talent brought together by The Pleasance and their partners this summer.”

Svengali debuts at Bunker Two ,Pleasance Courtyard as part of the Pleasance Theatre Trust’s Edinburgh National Partnerships programme from 3rd 28th August.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Venue: Bunker Two, Pleasance Courtyard

Dates: 3rd - 28th (not 8th, 15th, 16th, 22nd)

Times: 15:00 (60 mins)

Tickets: www.pleasance.co.uk

Ticket Prices: Previews £7.00 / Mon - Thur (excluding previews) £11.00 (£9.50 conc) / Fri - Sun £12.50 (£11.00 conc)