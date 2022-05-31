SKANK Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

After a short (and critically very well received) sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2021, Future Artists will bring Skank back for a full run, and allow Kate (Skank) to live life at Fringe to the full. She's gonna love it, it's right up her street.

A young woman in her 20s, Kate has yet to find her place in the world - in order to quieten down the gnawing anxiety in the pit of her stomach, she embraces a life of trivial sex, partying and telling herself that one day she will break out of the monotonous office job she finds herself in and make it as a writer.

But all she wants to achieve right now is to find the right recycling bin to dispose of a baked bean tin, - sadly, that's not gonna happen.

No-holds-barred and in-your-face Kate is confrontational and outwardly confident, concealing, at least for a short while her internal vulnerability.

But the more we get to know Kate, the more we uncover the subtleties of her character that pinpoint her fragility - as we join her in passing the time at her mind-numbingly boring job, even as she investigates which of her colleagues have watched porn on their computers, orders sex toys online, attends beginners knitting classes, and imagines ways that she can ensnare Sexy Gary, we begin to see the cracks.

As the play progresses and the jokes keep tumbling hard and fast, Kate takes the audience to darker places. Through comedy and pathos in equal measure we see Kate's true vulnerability as she faces up to her anxiety when confronting with her own self-image and her mental and physical health.

Skank presents a character who is hard to like but easy to understand. In distracting herself with trivialities and trying to ignore truly frightening developments, Kate is just like the rest of us.

Written and performed by Clementine Bogg-Hargroves, Skank reveals the dark and often filthy thoughts of an ambitious twenty-something who is grappling with her uncertain future.

Skank plays at the Pleasance Courtyard (venue 33) from August 3 - 29

More info: www.edfringe.com