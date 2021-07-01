SHADE Will Be Performed as Part of Oldham Pride This Month

Moments of self-discovery and acceptance are set against the backdrop of contemporary queer culture, in this new promenade performance from ThickSkin. Seven unique characters come together in search of their true selves for a dance-theatre spectacular. Full of cool moves, classic grooves and sassy shapes, this is a performance for anyone longing to get lost in the music again. Join ThickSkin at the party, step out of the shade and onto the dance floor.

Choreographed by award-winning duo, Neil Bettles (How Not to Drown - Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child worldwide, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Disney 2021) and Jonnie Riordan (How Not to Drown - Edinburgh Fringe 2019, Toast, London West End 2019), with sound design by Tony award winner Pete Malkin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Death of England, National Theatre 2020), Shade will amplify and illuminate the value of difference.

Choreographer Jonnie Riordan said: "We're looking forward to welcoming audiences to our first live performances of 2021. Shade promises to be loud, fun and celebratory, showcasing a young and diverse group of performers. We wanted to create a piece that at its heart shouts about acceptance and loving yourself. We want our audiences to go away feeling like they've been part of an uplifting experience, with classic songs stuck in their heads and a desire to go out dancing. As a company that has recently made Manchester our home, it's fantastic to be able to share this work in progress performance in Oldham as part of a local community festival and representing Oldham Pride in the process."

Learn more at www.thickskintheatre.co.uk.