Review: TREASURE ISLAND, Pavilion Theatre

Treasure Island is this year's pantomime at Glasgow's Pavilion Theatre. Jim Hawkins (Scott Fletcher) has been left a treasure map and he's got to find the treasure before Long John Silver (Jack Jester) gets his hands on it.

With the help of his mammy Hen (Valissa Scott) and Silly Willie (Liam Dolan), they must outsmart Long John Silver and his cronies played by Grado and Stephen Purdon.

This performance had a bad combination of poor sound and too much noise in the auditorium with several people around me in the stalls remarking they couldn't make out the dialogue. It's not a difficult plot to follow regardless, but a lot was missed due to the sound issues. The pacing of the show is a bit off because of this and it definitely does best when getting the audience to join in or the louder musical numbers.

There are some good performances in Treasure Island, Jack Jester is brilliantly menacing as the baddie and Jennifer Neil brings the vocal power to the musical numbers.

The Glasgow Pavilion panto isn't as glitzy as other pantomimes in the city which isn't an issue if they've got a script that can hold its own but unfortunately, there isn't enough here to keep the audience's attention.