Review: HAUNS AFF MA HAUNTED BIN! Oran Mor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hauns Aff Ma Haunted Bin is a new play written by Eimi Quinn and directed by Jennifer Dick.

Lisa (Eimi Quinn) hasn’t seen her Auntie Sandra (Isabelle Joss) for a while but she pops round for a visit at Halloween. She catches her niece’s abusive husband in the act and clubs him over the head with an iron. Lisa and Sandra are now faced with the dilemma of what to do with the body. But it’s bin day tomorrow...

Quinn’s writing strikes the perfect balance of riotous comedy and hard-hitting drama. There’s a lot of laughs to be had, but it doesn’t shy away from the impact of domestic abuse. As we’ve seen from The Funeral Club and Dookin’ Oot, this delicate balancing act seems to be something Eimi Quinn is a master of.

Gavin Jon Wright plays Dennis and Mark to great comedic effect, switching between the two quite different roles. One is a psychic cousin and the other is a nosey neighbour that’s a little too invested in what’s going on with that wheelie bin (listed as cast member ‘Oprah Binfrey’).

For a Halloween week show, it's pretty perfect, as there’s a spooky element with some very atmospheric sound effects. The writing is sharp and witty, and there are fine performances across the board.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Reader Reviews

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...