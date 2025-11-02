Review: HAMILTON, Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Review by Ceri Murray

Hamilton is a musical that needs little introduction. It burst onto Broadway in 2015, had its West End opening in 2017 and has been touring the world for the last few years, with Glasgow being the last stop on a 2 year UK tour. Blending hip-hop, rap, and soul with traditional musical theatre, it narrates the life of Alexander Hamilton (played by Marley Fenton), a lesser-known founding father, and his legacy in the America we know today.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the book, music and lyrics and the show is a long one – it's historically accurate and packs a lot of events into the 3-hour duration. This sung – through musical is very fast paced and the lyrics are punchy which can make it difficult to follow the story at times.

This is a real ensemble show and they are put through their paces – choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler really drives each song and Howell Binkley's lighting highlights key scenes and movement for the audience to focus on.

Billy Nevers takes on the role of Aaron Burr, the narrator of our story and Hamilton's rival. Nevers previously played the dual roles of Lafayette and Jefferson to great acclaim and it was a treat to see him play a more serious and reflective role. He was a true stand out in this show and showed a vulnerability to Burr with a quietly powerful stage presence. Fenton was an at times near frantic Hamilton, easily depicting the founding father's thirst to prove himself. He rapped effortlessly and put a new spin on certain lines which fans of the show would be anticipating, really making the role his own.

Hamilton makes the most of its talented cast by having dual roles, with KM Drew Boating a highlight as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Comic relief was provided by Louis Maskell as the manic King George with the audience lapping up his very brief stage time. Sydney Spencer played Eliza, Hamilton's wife, beautifully. Her ballad, Burn, showcased stunning vocals – Spencer understudies all 3 female lead roles and I am sure would excel in every one. Chasity Crisp played Eliza's sister Angelica – her sass and charm brought the role to life and Satisfied was a brilliant moment where vocals and choreography combined spectacularly.

Hamilton is available to view on Disney + which has undoubtedly brought new fans to it with their own preconceived ideas of the show and characters. Each cast member played their role excellently with their own flourishes, making the show feel just as crisp and exciting as it was with it's original casting.

Hamilton was so well received at its Edinburgh run last year that I have no doubt there will be audience members paying a return visit to it whilst it's in town. Do not throw away your shot – Hamilton plays at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow until 27th December.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Reader Reviews

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...