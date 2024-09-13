Review: EDINBURGH 2024: ALEXANDER BENNETT: EMOTIONAL DAREDEVIL, Gilded Balloon Patter House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“I'm the emotional daredevil, and for my next feat, I need someone's help.”

Alexander Bennett: Emotional Daredevil is certainly a show that presents reviewers with a challenge - how do you discuss a show that the performer asks you to not spoil in any way? This request is not unreasonable for this particular show, as it does heavily depend on audience members coming in with no idea of what to expect. However, it certainly makes it difficult to delve into details as I have a tendency to do, but I will do my best!

In a startling change from your average comedy show at the Fringe, the focus is immediately on the audience, with Bennett asking audience members, “Do you consider yourself an honest person?” It’s a question that has quite a few people nervously laughing, unsure of whether to answer the question truthfully, an irony not lost on Bennett. This leads into the core part of Bennett’s show, where the performance feels more like a conversation than a typical standup show.

There are quite a few topics touched upon in Emotional Daredevil, including relationships, both platonic and romantic, performing comedy for children and, as one might expect, risks in general. Without going into too many spoilers, one of my favourite bits in the show involves performing comedy for children at a racetrack. Bennett is certainly taking a risk in the style of his show, but the stories he tells are pretty much guaranteed laughs in his traditional standup style. The transitions between the styles of performing are not the smoothest but can certainly be improved with some work.

There are a few songs that Bennett performs during the show, an unexpected delight, especially one involving an emotional support dog. While these songs may not really fit in with the rest of the show, they are still fun and make for breaks in the show where the audience can relax in the “conversation” we are having with Bennett. And, though Bennett claims to not have a strong singing voice, I would argue he does and would encourage some more singing in future shows!

Alexander Bennett: Emotional Daredevil is a fascinating dive into an experimental style of comedy and theatre that makes for a unique performance every night. Bennett is a fantastic performer who is coming up with ideas that will hopefully have a positive impact on comedy shows in the future.

Alexander Bennett: Emotional Daredevil ran until 26 August at Gilded Balloon Patter House - Coorie.

Photo Credit: Ollie Craig

