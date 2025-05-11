Review: DOON THE WATTER, Paisley Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Doon The Water is a new show by PACE Theatre Company staged inside the Paisley Centre aimed at audiences aged 0-5. It is written and directed by Lyndsey Graham and developed in collaboration with and performed by Eleanor Farrelly and Iona Ramsay.

Sisters Skye (11) and Jura (7) love to go 'doon the watter' on holiday to their own special island with their father and stepmother. Jura is less confident than her big sister and she worries about everything. She loves an adventure but thinks of all the things that could go wrong and looks to Skye for reassurance.

To distract Jura from her worries, Skye tells her stories on their journey. This forty-minute show features gentle storytelling about mermaids and seals with beautiful puppetry. There's also some lovely interaction with the wee ones in the audience and the puppets. It was suggested at the beginning of the show that the children would have a better experience sitting on cushions at the front and it was brilliant to see those that opted to sit further back gradually creeping down to the front as the show progressed!

This is a clever and engaging piece of theatre that prevented even the smallest of audience members from getting restless. The set design is gorgeous and there's a whole heap of wonderful props from light-up jellyfish to knitted ice cream cones. The songs are enjoyable and there's some really sweet messaging behind it.

Photo credit: Andrew Silvester

