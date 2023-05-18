Photos: First Look At The UK Tour Of AN INSPECTOR CALLS Coming To Theatre Royal Glasgow

The 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour of Stephen Daldry's landmark production of JB Priestley's classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS comes to the Theatre Royal Glasgow from Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 May 2023. See first look photos of the production!

In the 30 years since its first performance at the National Theatre in 1992, Stephen Daldry's production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home. Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

JB Priestley's brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism's cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. Stephen Daldry's epic production highlights the play's enduring relevance.

Liam Brennan plays 'Inspector Goole', returning to An Inspector Calls having played the role during previous UK tours. Christine Kavanagh plays 'Mrs Birling', Jeffrey Harmer plays 'Mr Birling', Simon Cotton plays 'Gerald Croft', Chloe Orrock plays 'Sheila Birling', George Rowlands plays 'Eric Birling' and Frances Campbell 'Edna'. The cast is completed by Philip Stewart, Beth Tuckey, Maceo Cortezz and Rue Blenkinsop.

The production is directed by the world-renowned theatre and film director Stephen Daldry. His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare's Skylight at the Wyndham's Theatre and Peter Morgan's The Audience at the Apollo Theatre. His multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour.

Featuring Ian MacNeil's ingenious designs, music by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love) and atmospheric lighting by Rick Fisher, this landmark production is guaranteed to have old fans rushing back and new theatregoers being swept away into the mysterious world of Inspector Goole.