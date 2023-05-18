Photos: First Look At The UK Tour Of AN INSPECTOR CALLS Coming To Theatre Royal Glasgow

AN INSPECTOR CALLSÂ comes to theÂ Theatre Royal Glasgow from Tuesday 23 â€“ Saturday 27 May 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo 1 World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY â€“ THE NOÃ‹L COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 2 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY â€“ THE NOÃ‹L COWARD STORY Documentary
Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre Photo 3 Review: LOVE THE SINNER, Tron Theatre
Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh F Photo 4 Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The 30th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour of Stephen Daldry's landmark production of JB Priestley's classic thriller AN INSPECTOR CALLS comes to the Theatre Royal Glasgow from Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 May 2023. See first look photos of the production!

In the 30 years since its first performance at the National Theatre in 1992, Stephen Daldry's production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards, including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards, and has played to more than 5 million theatregoers worldwide.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Calls is a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home. Their peaceful family dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

JB Priestley's brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism's cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy. Stephen Daldry's epic production highlights the play's enduring relevance.

Liam Brennan plays 'Inspector Goole', returning to An Inspector Calls having played the role during previous UK tours. Christine Kavanagh plays 'Mrs Birling', Jeffrey Harmer plays 'Mr Birling', Simon Cotton plays 'Gerald Croft', Chloe Orrock plays 'Sheila Birling', George Rowlands plays 'Eric Birling' and Frances Campbell 'Edna'. The cast is completed by Philip Stewart, Beth Tuckey, Maceo Cortezz and Rue Blenkinsop.

The production is directed by the world-renowned theatre and film director Stephen Daldry. His recent West End theatre work includes David Hare's Skylight at the Wyndham's Theatre and Peter Morgan's The Audience at the Apollo Theatre. His multi award-winning production of Billy Elliot The Musical ran for 11 incredible years at the Victoria Palace before embarking on a national tour.

Featuring Ian MacNeil's ingenious designs, music by Oscar-winning composer Stephen Warbeck (Shakespeare in Love) and atmospheric lighting by Rick Fisher, this landmark production is guaranteed to have old fans rushing back and new theatregoers being swept away into the mysterious world of Inspector Goole.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Liam Brennan

Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
George Rowlands, Jeffrey Harmer

Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Christine Kavanagh, Jeffrey Harmer, Liam Brennan

Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Liam Brennan, Frances Campbell, Christine Kavanagh, Jeffrey Harmer, Evlyne Oyedokun

Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios To Present THE LEADING LADY CLUB At Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Jeffrey Harmer, George Rowlands, Simon Cotton




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

DRAG AND WINE Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
DRAG AND WINE Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The critically-acclaimed, 'Drag Queen Wine Tasting', returns to Edinburgh Fringe, August 9-27, and this year, the raucous, scintillating affair takes place at the stylish surrounds of Monboddo @ Hilton, Bread Street. This 'alternative' wine tasting is hosted by Irish sommelier, Beth Brickenden and Scottish Drag Queen, Vanity Von Glow.

Star Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRU Photo
Star Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRUSHING

Multi-award-winning comedian Ian Smith (BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz, The Now Show and co-host of the Northern News podcast) presents a new show about stress, love, teeth and driving a tank.

Eleanor Conway to Present TALK DIRTY TO ME at Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
Eleanor Conway to Present TALK DIRTY TO ME at Edinburgh Fringe in August

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Award-winning stand up comedian Eleanor Conway returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 this August with her show Talk Dirty To Me.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage BRIEF ENCOUNTER Beginning Next Month Photo
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage BRIEF ENCOUNTER Beginning Next Month

Brief Encounter, NoÃ«l Coward's tale of forbidden passion and middle-class restraint is set to enchant theatre audiences this summer, when Pitlochry Festival Theatre stages the first in-house staging in Scotland of Emma Rice's acclaimed stage adaptation of one of the most iconic love stories ever told.


More Hot Stories For You

Star Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRUSHINGStar Of The News Quiz and The Now Show, Ian Smith Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe With CRUSHING
Eleanor Conway to Present TALK DIRTY TO ME at Edinburgh Fringe in AugustEleanor Conway to Present TALK DIRTY TO ME at Edinburgh Fringe in August
Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage BRIEF ENCOUNTER Beginning Next MonthPitlochry Festival Theatre Will Stage BRIEF ENCOUNTER Beginning Next Month
Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023Martha Watson Allpress Brings LADY DEALER World Premiere To Fringe 2023

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ross Leslie: Unfit For A King (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Downie: Hour of Scotland
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Impatient at Monkey Barrel Comedy
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/22-5/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIVE SPECIAL DOUBLE BILL TAPING: Pierre Novellie and Garrett Millerick
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/04-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Josh Berry: Sexual Politics
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/06-6/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You