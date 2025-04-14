Phone-free gigs in May to raise money for CALM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A series of intimate gigs across Scotland will be raising money for suicide prevention charity, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), in the lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week (12th -18th May 2025), with performances from Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt, Declan McKenna, Bradley Simpson, Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Baser.



Taking place at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms (Friday 2nd May 2025), Stirling Albert Halls(Tuesday 6th May 2025) and Glasgow Old Fruit Market (Saturday 10th May 2025), the three exclusive events will be a phone-free celebration of music. Each venue will be using Yondr phone pouches for the duration of the shows to ensure mobile phones and any other recording equipment aren't used during the performances.



Tickets will cost £12.20* each - the amount it takes to fund a call to CALM's free-to-access suicide prevention helpline, which is run by trained professionals - and 30% of ticket sales will be donated to CALM to make their life-saving work possible. Anyone wanting to book tickets should register their interest now for access to the ticket onsale at 10am on Thursday 17th April.



Simon Gunning, CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), said: "CALM started its life in music, having been set up by Factory Records' Tony Wilson. It's part of our DNA, and a key tool in our fight against suicide. Music, and musicians, truly are a lifeline for so many people going through tough times, and it's apt that these three gigs are taking place in the lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week.



"The theme this year is community, and there really is no greater community than music, and the collective experience of live music in particular - especially when we get a chance to switch off from our phones for a few hours. We're incredibly grateful to all the artists involved, including our Ambassador Tom Walker."



Data shows that one in five people will have suicidal thoughts in their lifetime**, with someone dying by suicide every 90 minutes on average in the UK***. But suicide can be prevented with the right support and interventions. One of those tools is talking about suicide to stop the stigma silencing people's struggles and preventing people from seeking help.



THE GIGS

Edinburgh Assembly Rooms - Friday 2nd May 2025

Tom Walker - Nina Nesbitt

Stirling Albert Halls - Tuesday 6th May 2025

Declan McKenna - Bradley Simpson

Glasgow Old Fruit Market - Saturday 10th May 2025

Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX - Caity Baser

Need help? Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) hosts a life-saving suicide prevention helpline and provides vital online mental health resources for anyone who needs them. Visit www.thecalmzone.net.

