ALADDIN

Sponsored by Future Paisley

In association with OneRen



PAISLEY'S FAMILY PANTO RETURNS TO PAISLEY ARTS CENTRE

This Christmas, PACE Theatre Company is delighted to announce its annual pantomime will be a new version of Aladdin; a re-imagining of the classic tale with a distinctly Scottish flavour. A seasonal treat for adults and children alike, Aladdin will run from Wednesday 27 November 24 – Sunday 5 January 25 in the newly refurbished Paisley Arts Centre.

PACE Theatre Company has produced Paisley's acclaimed pantomime at Paisley Arts Centre since 1988 and are thrilled to be back performing in the venue.

Heading up a stellar ensemble cast are CHRIS ALEXANDER and ALAN ORR. Chris Alexander (Battery Park, Sleeping Warrior Theatre; Smile, Dundee Rep; Martha and White, Catherine Wheels) has been donning high heels as dame since his first appearance with PACE in 2017, and Alan Orr (Hen Night Horror, Scottish tour; A New Life and Opening Time, Oran Mor; The Dolls Abroad and The Dolls Dragged Up, Scottish tour) has turned in comic performances both in Paisley and Dunfermline which have made him a favourite with panto audiences for many years.

Full details of this year's professional cast will be announced shortly.

PACE is pleased to welcome back ANDY MCGREGOR as writer and director for this year's production; Andy is a playwright, director and composer who is particularly known for his work for family audiences, as well as recent hit productions To Save the Sea (Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company, Scottish tour autumn 2024), Battery Park (Sleeping Warrior Theatre Company, Scottish tour), Crocodile Rock and A New Life (Oran Mor and tour) and Spuds (in association with Beacon Arts Centre). He has written PACE's annual panto since 2019, including Lost in Pantoland, Cinderella and 2023's Beauty and the Beast.

Set and costume design is by FRASER LAPPIN, whose designs for PACE include There's No Room in Our Bathroom for Lewis Capaldi, as well as previous pantos including Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and The Snow Queen. Fraser's recent credits include Tally's Blood, Perth Theatre; Maw Goose, Macrobert Arts Centre; Crisis: A Rallying Cry, Kick the Door; and as Associate Designer for Small Town Boys, Shaper/Caper and Pride and Prejudice *Sort of*, Tron Theatre.



The cast will be completed by 4 teams of young actors, handpicked from PACE's core youth theatre groups, enhancing the production with their boundless energy.

Jenni Mason, Artistic Director said,

"It's a pleasure to announce that this year's panto will be a Scottish version of Aladdin, which will feature PACE's trademark blend of original music, audience participation, comedy, and traditional family fun. Our aim is to offer an entertaining and affordable way for families and friends to celebrate the festivities together, with something for everyone to enjoy.



"We're thrilled to be returning to Paisley Arts Centre, the traditional home of the PACE panto, and can't wait to welcome our audiences back to this beautifully refurbished venue."

Aladdin is sponsored by Future Paisley, a cultural regeneration partnership programme which uses the power of arts, heritage and culture to impact social and economic change.

Katie Nicoll, Cultural Regeneration Lead Officer, Renfrewshire Council, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to sponsor PACE Theatre's return to Paisley Arts Centre with their new adaption of Aladdin. It is such a popular event in Renfrewshire's cultural calendar and will bring audiences from across the region and beyond to the newly refurbished and greatly loved cultural venue in the heart of the town. It's also an exceptional platform for our highly talented young people to pursue creativity and the arts by taking to the stage and experiencing everything that live performance can offer."

Michelle Woods, Deputy Business Development Director for OneRen said:

OneRen are delighted to host PACE Theatre's annual panto once again in Paisley Arts Centre. It is vital for Renfrewshire residents to have access to a wide range of live cultural activity on their doorstep. The newly refurbished venue, in the heart of Paisley, will reopen its doors to audiences young and old, to experience high quality theatre, where families and friends join together for an unmissable festive experience!

With a reputation for producing some of the best family pantomimes in Scotland, regularly playing to audiences of more than 10,000 during the festive season, PACE promises a show you will never forget.

Comments