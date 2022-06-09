PEACEOPHOBIA Will Be Performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Today it has been announced that Peaceophobia will perform at Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August as part of the Horizon showcase from 24 - 28 August at a car park TBC. Conceived in Bradford and co-directed by young women from Common Wealth's Speakers Corner Collective, co-written by acclaimed playwright Zia Ahmed and Bradford Modified Club, Peaceophobia challenges the political, social and cultural narratives surrounding young Muslim men.

Peaceophobia is an unapologetic response to rising Islamophobia around the world. Part car-meet part-theatre, the show explores how you find peace in a world that tells you who you are. Growing up in the shadow of the Bradford Riots, 9/11 and police harassment, cars and faith are a sanctuary, an escape, an expression for three Muslim British Pakistani men. Ali, Sohail and Casper are taking control of the narratives around their religion, their city, and their cars. Staged in a carpark with a Supra, a Golf and a classic Nova, Peaceophobia brings together cars and theatre with cinematic lighting and an original electronic sound score.

Conceived in Bradford and co-directed by young women from Speakers Corner Collective and award-winning theatre company Common Wealth, co-written by acclaimed playwright Zia Ahmed and Bradford Modified Club, in co-production with Fuel.

Common Wealth will also be presenting Payday Party at Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Six artists share their real-life stories and talents in Common Wealth and Darren Pritchard's timely multi-form show Payday Party. The play, about the working class experience, is presented as the cost of living reaches a 40-year high. Pleasance Dome (AceDome), Potterrow, Edinburgh from 23 - 27 August 2022, 14:40 (15:40). Part of the Wales in Edinburgh showcase 2022.

Peaceophobia is supported by Without Walls, Bradford 2025, Co-Creating Change, Arts Council England, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, Pears Foundation and Fenton Arts. The R&D for Peaceophobia was supported by Blueprint: Without Walls R&D Investment Fund.

Peaceophobia is being performed at Edinburgh Festival Fringe supported by Horizon - Performance Created in England, commissioned by Arts Council England. It is part of a showcase of ten artists creating vital and genre-defying work in England.