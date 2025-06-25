Nick Nickolauo Makes Fringe Debut With ANATOMY OF A NIGHT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Party meets dance theatre, as we step through the highs and lows of a night out with Irish-based performer, Nick Nickolaou. Anatomy of a Night brings audiences along for the essential queer night out at the fringe - the story of any night out - with dance, runaway show, spoken word, lip-syncing in this exploration of gender, queerness and the camaraderie of club spaces. Performances run 13 - 25 August.

Under the glowing lights of the dance floor, Nick invites audiences to reflect on memories of the queer clubs and spaces that shaped them - weaving in Nick's own journey from organising anarchist-queer club nights in Thessaloniki, to their life in Dublin. Starting with flowing contemporary dance, the moves become pop heavy as the night goes on.

Rifle through a wardrobe of incredible club clothes, stride the catwalk for some voguing and burn the house down to a pumping soundtrack of contemporary and classic club anthems, from the likes of Beyoncé, Britney and Donna Summer.

Anatomy of a Night premiered at Dublin Fringe Festival 2022. This is Nick Nickolaou's Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut.

