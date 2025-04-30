Nic Green Appointed as New Director of Creative Engagement at the National Theatre of Scotland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leading Scottish artist Nic Green, a celebrated figure in contemporary socially engaged performance in the UK, has been appointed as The National Theatre of Scotland's new Director of Creative Engagement.

Nic is a Scottish artist working across performance, social engagement, and research. She is currently completing a collaborative PhD with the University of Glasgow and The National Theatre of Scotland, researching the intersection of professional performance and social engagement.

Nic Green said, “I'm really thrilled to be joining National Theatre of Scotland as Director of Creative Engagement. Over the past 20 years, much of my work has been situated at the intersection of socially engaged practice and professional performance-making. I look forward to collaborating with artists working in this space and building meaningful, new partnerships. I am committed to creating inclusive and relevant theatre by developing bold new work with Scotland's diverse communities, and I can't wait to get started!”

In 2018, Nic Green was an Associate Artist with The National Theatre of Scotland. In 2019 she created the acclaimed Like Flying project for the Company which took aerial arts and performance into schools, resulting in a series of acclaimed public performances, and a transformative experience for the young people involved. Like Flying was presented in partnership with SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) and various local authorities, with support from Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Jackie Wylie, Artistic Director and CEO of National Theatre of Scotland said, “Nic Green is at the forefront of socially engaged theatre-making and practice in Scotland and beyond and I am hugely excited that she will be joining the team at National Theatre of Scotland. She brings with her knowledge, vision and vast experience in the practice and delivery of participatory and co-created arts projects. She will ensure that creative engagement remains a vital and impactful part of the Company's offer to audiences and communities”.

Nic's artistic portfolio is distinguished by large-scale, participatory works such as Trilogy, a mainstage theatrical production engaging over 1000 women across its touring life, and c*ckand Bull, which toured extensively from Madrid to Toronto. Projects like ASSEMBLE! and Like Flying have continued her commitment to working with diverse communities and young people, exploring power, agency, and healing through collaborative performance making.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby