New CEO Appointed to Lead the Federation of Scottish Theatre

The Federation of Scottish Theatre (FST) has announced the appointment of Fiona Sturgeon Shea as the organisation's new Chief Executive Officer.

Fiona joined Playwrights' Studio, Scotland in 2011. She has worked in senior roles for several influential theatre companies in England and Scotland, including two separate stints at Scotland's new writing theatre, the Traverse (as Marketing Manager in the 1990s and as Head of Communications). She also worked for the Citizens Theatre and the Orange Tree Theatre in Richmond, Surrey.

Fiona has held posts in the public sector. For five years, she was Head of Audience & Organisational Development for the Scottish Arts Council, responsible for national strategy in those areas. Prior to this, she was employed by NHS Lothian to lead the communications for Healthy Respect, a Scottish Government health demonstration project. Fiona will join Federation of Scottish Theatre as Chief Executive Officer in March of 2021.

Speaking of the appointment FST co-chairs, Rhona Matheson & Liam Sinclair said: "Fiona brings fantastic energy and a wealth of experience to FST from her rich and varied career in the performing arts, along with roles in the public sector. Her tenure at Playwrights Studio Scotland has seen her become a fixture of the Scottish cultural landscape, with a fantastic understanding of the joys, challenges, and complexities that brings. We look forward to welcoming Fiona to FST and working closely with her as the organisation focuses on advocacy for the sector around the upcoming Scottish Elections and supporting the health and resilience of our membership in Scotland's post-pandemic recovery. We also wish to thank outgoing Interim CEO Lucy Mason, whose work and insight in this transition phase has been greatly valued by the membership, board and FST team."

Fiona Sturgeon Shea said: "I feel hugely privileged to have been entrusted with this important role at such a crucial and challenging time for the performing arts community in Scotland, and for an organisation that has achieved so much. My involvement with the Federation of Scottish Theatre began in 1997 when I was co-opted onto the audience development committee. Since then, I have remained a member and served on the board. I am fully aware that I am standing on the shoulders of giants. I look forward to working with the staff team, the board, the membership and stakeholders at every level. The sector is resilient, ingenious, and adept at finding solutions. I know that everyone is keen and poised to play their part as we work together to recover and rebuild in a way that is inclusive, fair and representative."