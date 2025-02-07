National Theatre Of Scotland Appoints Liam Sinclair as New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre of Scotland has appointed Liam Sinclair as the new Executive Director of the Company. Liam is one of the UK's most respected cultural leaders and has been Executive Director and joint CEO of Dundee Rep Theatre and Scottish Dance Theatre since 2019, as well as serving as Co-Chair of the Board of the Federation of Scottish Theatre, until 2023, guiding the Scottish theatre sector through times of upheaval and uncertainty during the pandemic and recovery phases.

Previously Liam has held the roles of Artistic Director of the Byre Theatre, Executive Producer for Scottish Dance Theatre, Artistic Director & CEO of Macrobert Arts Centre, Director of the Edinburgh Mela, and Head of YouthWorks Drama (Short Courses) for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, of which he is a graduate.

He served as a Co-Chair of the Federation of Scottish Theatre having been on the Board for seven years. During this time, he, his fellow Co-Chair and the FST CEO were at the forefront of sector advocacy work with government, Creative Scotland and others to secure vital support for the theatre and dance sector in Scotland. Previous board positions have included Chair of the Board for Luminate, Scotland's creative ageing organisation and Chair of the Board for Birds of Paradise Theatre Company, one of Scotland's leading inclusive theatre companies.

He has extensive experience in a range of sectors having worked for several Higher Education Institutions -The University of St Andrews, The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and in partnership with The University of Stirling - together with independent arts organisations, to lead festivals, venues, producing companies and learning programmes.

The National Theatre of Scotland is one of the five Scottish National Performing Companies and is directly funded by the Scottish Government. The Company operates a unique model, as a “theatre without walls” touring to arts venues, community spaces and surprising locations across Scotland and beyond. The Company works out of a creative technical and rehearsal facility on the banks of the Forth and Clyde Canal in Glasgow.

In 2025, they will be bringing Brian Cox back to Scotland's stages, in an epic new play by James Graham, Make it Happen, in a co-production with Edinburgh International Festival and Dundee Rep, as well as presenting participatory projects in schools in Fife and Falkirk, a nightclub in Glasgow and hospital in West Lothian. They will announce their programme celebrating their 20th birthday in 2026, later this year.

Jane Spiers, Chair of the Board of National Theatre of Scotland said: "It is with very great pleasure that we welcome Liam Sinclair as The National Theatre of Scotland's new Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive, following a rigorous and competitive recruitment process. Liam's vast experience, leadership prowess and first-hand knowledge of the Scottish theatre sector will prove invaluable, ensuring the organisation thrives in the next phase of its evolution. We very much look forward to Scotland's National Theatre Company approaching its 20th anniversary with a brilliant and visionary Executive Leadership Team.

Both Liam and Artistic Director Jackie Wylie are committed to creating a National theatre for everyone, continuing to develop best practice in the industry, whilst delivering a world class programme for Scotland and beyond.”

Jackie Wylie, CEO and Artistic Director of NTS said: “I am delighted to welcome Liam Sinclair to the Company. I have had the privilege of collaborating with Liam during our decades in Scottish theatre working in parallel, and he is the ideal person to come on board at this brilliant moment in the Company's history. I am hugely excited about working in close partnership with him to ensure NTS is the most culturally relevant, and artistically impactful National Theatre that we can be.

Liam's far-sighted experience, passionate advocacy, and commitment to our values, ensure that, as we enter the next stage in the Company's incredible journey, we can deliver against our ambition for NTS in a meaningful way.”

Liam Sinclair said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining The National Theatre of Scotland as Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive. Now, more than ever, the role that culture plays in our lives to help us navigate, shape, and understand the world in which we live, is vital. Collaborating with Jackie, the NTS Board, the NTS Team and all the amazing artists and freelancers the Company works with, to take forward the important mission of the Company, will be a rewarding challenge in the years ahead. I am very much looking forward to getting started later this year.” Liam Sinclair will be taking up the post in September 2025.

