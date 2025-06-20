NOT MY GRANDMOTHER'S DAUGHTER to Premiere at Gilded Balloon During Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NOT MY GRANDMOTHER'S DAUGHTER will make its Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer, running from July 30 to August 24 at Gilded Balloon’s Appleton Tower (Eve). The solo work, created and performed by Harley Brooke Walker, is a love letter to generations of women in her family, crafted in shadow, sound, and papier-mâché.

The show explores the relationship a young woman has with her mother through the lens of her bond with her grandmother. Drawing from real recorded memories collected during a summer spent with her grandmother, Walker blends storytelling and shadow puppetry to illuminate how family histories ripple across generations. The work uses puppetry—one of the oldest art forms—to stretch across time, exploring themes of grief, identity, and connection.

A candidate for an MFA in Puppet Arts at the University of Connecticut, Walker brings a deeply personal lens to her work. She describes the piece as an evolving, cathartic experience that changes with every performance. The show invites audiences to find their own reflection in the shadows cast on stage and to reconsider the interwoven threads of maternal legacy.

Presented by Ines Wurth and produced by Ma Chan Productions, NOT MY GRANDMOTHER'S DAUGHTER is directed by Michael Franco, an award-winning theater veteran whose works have appeared at both the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals.

Ticketing Information

NOT MY GRANDMOTHER'S DAUGHTER runs July 30 to August 24 at Gilded Balloon, Appleton Tower (Eve). Performances begin at 1:00 PM and run approximately 60 minutes. Tickets start at £10. The production is recommended for ages 12 and up and contains distressing or potentially triggering themes.

