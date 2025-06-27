Max Fulham Brings New Solo Comedy Show FULL OF HAM To Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max Fulham, a young and astoundingly talented ventriloquist with a fresh approach to the classic art form, is set to make his Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut this August with Full of Ham – a madcap mix of stand-up, sketch, and character comedy that reimagines ventriloquism for a world full of chaotic inner voices and unpredictable, talking objects.

In Full of Ham, Fulham throws his voice into the chaotic inner monologues and unexpected personalities of everyday objects, with the same quick wit and mischievous energy that has earned him early praise from industry legends. The show blends sharp stand-up, surreal character work, and Fulham’s offbeat ventriloquism, featuring a cast of unlikely characters, including a talking slice of Billy Bear ham, a malfunctioning self-checkout machine, his own inner monologue (which he keeps locked in a box, for good reason), and even the audience itself.

It’s a show for anyone who’s ever been haunted by intrusive thoughts – or wondered what their lunch might say if it could talk. Fulham’s unique approach to ventriloquism ditches the traditional dummies in favour of giving a voice to the overlooked, the absurd, and the everyday, transforming the mundane into the manically entertaining.

His cast of characters is like a support group for forgotten objects, brought to life with razor-sharp timing and a slightly unhinged sense of fun. “I’m not just talking to puppets – I’m talking to the things most people ignore, from forgotten childhood toys to the voice that tells you to push the ‘do not push’ button,” he says. “It’s like stand-up comedy if your inner monologue spoke out loud.”

Fulham, who grew up just outside Edinburgh and has spent his life honing his craft, says he’s excited to finally bring his unique brand of comedy back to the festival that first inspired him. “I’m living proof that if you give a child a puppet for Christmas, you’ll never get a moment’s peace again,” he says. “Now, I’m a grown man talking to slices of reconstituted ham – so really, things have come full circle.”

Max Fulham: Full of Ham will be performed at 6.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) from 30th July - 25th August (not 11th)

