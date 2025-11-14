Matthew Kelly and George Costigan Lead New Production of WAITING FOR GODOT at The Citz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matthew Kelly and George Costigan star as Estragon and Vladimir in a new production of Waiting for Godot, co-produced with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse and Octagon Theatre Bolton. Directed by Citizens Theatre Artistic Director Dominic Hill, the production will premiere on the Citz main stage between 20 February to 14 March before touring to Liverpool and Bolton.

Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, a masterpiece that continues to challenge and captivate theatre-goers more than half a century after its debut.

Set in a shifting, timeless landscape, Waiting for Godot follows two men, Vladimir and Estragon, as they wait for someone who may never come. As they pass the time with scraps of conversation, moments of tenderness and flashes of dark humour, their story becomes a moving reflection on what it means to keep going in a world that rarely offers answers.

Celebrated stage and screen actor, and Olivier Award-winning performer, Matthew Kelly (Estragon) will mark his Citizens Theatre debut in the production. His extensive stage career includes The Habit of Art (Original Theatre Company), Noises Off (West End), Toast (The Lowry / UK Tour) and Big Big Sky (Hampstead Theatre). Kelly previously worked with Dominic Hill on King Lear at Northern Stage.

George Costigan (Vladimir) is a familiar face to television and stage audiences alike, including those at the Citz: he has starred in some of the theatre's most notable productions of the last 15 years, including Crime & Punishment, This Restless House, and Long Day's Journey Into Night – the final professional production on the main stage before refurbishment began back in 2018. Also known for his acclaimed screen roles in Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Calendar Girls, Costigan's theatre work includes Faith Healer (Citizens Theatre), The Weir (Royal Exchange Theatre), Death of a Salesman (York Theatre Royal) and Same Time, Next Year (Theatre by the Lake).

Together, Kelly and Costigan stand among the UK's most distinguished stage actors, bringing decades of friendship and craft to Beckett's timeless play. Having first met at Liverpool Everyman Theatre in the 1970s, the pair have shared a long history both on and off stage, last appearing together in Of Mice and Men at Birmingham Rep — a performance that earned Matthew an Olivier Award for Best Actor. Now reunited, their camaraderie promises to offer a fresh take on Beckett's iconic duo.

Dominic Hill, Citizens Theatre Artistic Director commented, “Waiting for Godot feels like the perfect play for today's uncertain times - timeless, funny, unsettling and full of humanity. To have Matthew and George take on these roles is a real gift. They're not only two of our most accomplished actors, but also long-time friends, and that connection brings a warmth and depth to their performances that I think will be captivating and deeply moving to watch.”

Since reopening its doors in August 2025, the Citizens Theatre has firmly reestablished itself at the heart of Glasgow's cultural life — welcoming over 26,000 people through its doors to date. Almost 3,500 people have already joined the Citz community through its low price membership schemes, including discounted tickets through its free Gorbals Pass Under30s, local Gorbals residents, those the free Access Pass, the Under 30s Pass, and the Gorbals Pass for its closest neighbours.

This new production is set to be a standout of the Citizens Theatre's 2026 season — a bold and eclectic programme that unites enduring masterpieces with powerful new writing and unforgettable Glasgow stories.

