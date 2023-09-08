Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to The King's Theatre, Glasgow as Part of UK Tour

The King's Theatre Glasgow has announced that Matthew Bourne's “ROMEO AND JULIET” arrives at the venue from Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 September 2023 as part of a UK tour.

Matthew Bourne's “ROMEO AND JULIET” gives Shakespeare's timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. A masterful re-telling of an ageless tale of teenage discovery and the madness of first love, “ROMEO AND JULIET” garnered universal critical acclaim when it premiered in 2019, and now joins the New Adventures repertoire alongside the very best of Bourne's world renowned dance theatre productions.

Performing the role of 'Juliet' is Cordelia Braithwaite who created the role in 2019 and was nominated for a National Dance Award for her performance. Monique Jonas, last seen as 'Sugar' in the 2021/22 tour of Nutcracker! will be making her debut as Juliet.

Paris Fitzpatrick and Andrew Monaghan both return as 'Romeo' having created the role in 2019. Paris and Andrew have just finished critically acclaimed roles in our “Sleeping Beauty” tour. Paris was recognised at the 2020 South Bank Show Awards as “Breakthrough Artist of The Year in Dance” for this performance.

Original cast member, Danny Reubens, returns to his created role as the menacing 'Tybalt'. New Adventures veteran Richard Winsor, who will be making his debut as 'Tybalt' returns to the company having last performed as 'Luca' in “The Car Man” at the Royal Albert Hall in 2022.

Glasgow-born dancer Euan Garrett began his career in dance in the youth cast of New Advenutures' production of “Lord of the Flies” in Glasgow in 2014. This unique concept, allowing local talent to collaborate with professional dancers, was spearheaded by ATG Glasgow's Creative Learning team in 2011. Euan subsequently went on to star as Billy in the West End production of Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre. He is now making his professional New Adventures debut in the roles of both Benvolio and Fabian.

Within the ensemble there are several talented dancers from Scotland. Leonardo McCorkindale and Carla Contini, both from Edinburgh make their professional debuts alongside Rory Macleod, who first performed with New Adventures in “Nutcracker!” in 2021. Cameron Flynn, who was in the Young Cast for “Lord of the Flies” in Aberdeen in 2014, returns to the ensemble having made his professional debut in New Adventure's 2019 production of “ROMEO AND JULIET”.

Completing the company are Tanisha Addicott, Matthew Amos, Tasha Chu, Adam Davies, Gabrielle de Souza, Jackson Fisch, Anya Ferdinand, Kurumi Kamayachi, Hannah Kremer, Blue Makwana, Eleanor McGrath, Enrique Ngbokota, Bryony Pennington and Harry Ondrak Wright.

New Adventures senior artists, Daisy May Kemp and Alan Vincent will also feature in the production as well as serving as Resident Directors for the tour.

Matthew Bourne said, “When our “Romeo and Juliet” was created in 2019, it was primarily as a 'talent development' project, offering life-changing opportunities for young dancers and creative artists throughout the UK. As the piece now enters the New Adventures repertoire, I'm excited to say that several of the young performers who were given their first performance experience in this production are now returning to the show as seasoned professionals. I'm also delighted to see many of the phenomenal original cast return, along with some beloved New Adventures legends making their debuts in the production. Our “Romeo and Juliet” was inspired by a desire to listen to and represent young people starting out in their careers as artists, so I'm also thrilled to welcome several very talented recent graduates, making their professional debuts with us, to continue that tradition.”

The 2023 production of “ROMEO AND JULIET” is the first Co-Production between New Adventures and Sadler's Wells. A relationship that dates back 30 years; New Adventures has been performing at Sadler's Wells since 1993. In 2005 Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, Alistair Spalding, appointed Matthew Bourne as one of the organisation's first Associate Artists and in 2006 New Adventures became a Resident Company.

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with the New Adventures Artistic team; Etta Murfitt (Associate Artistic Director), Lez Brotherston (Set and Costume design), Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Paul Groothuis (Sound Design) and Arielle Smith (Associate Choreographer) with Terry Davies' thrillingly fresh orchestrations of Prokofiev's dynamic score.

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures is an iconic, ground-breaking British dance-theatre company, famous for telling stories with a unique theatrical twist. Since 1987 New Adventures has changed the popularity of dance in Britain, creating works that have altered the public perception of what is possible when it comes to telling stories without words.