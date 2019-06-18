MAMMA MIA! Returns To Glasgow

The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! returns to the King's Theatre, Glasgow for a two week run from Tuesday 7 until Saturday 25 April as part of a UK & International Tour celebrating 20 years since MAMMA MIA! premiered in London in April 1999.

From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

To date, it has been seen by over 65 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages. In 2011 it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People's Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! became the 8th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years. MAMMA MIA! continues to thrill audiences in London's West End at the Novello Theatre where it will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on 6 April 2019.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

Judy Craymer, Creator and Producer of MAMMA MIA!, said: "We're so happy to announce that MAMMA MIA! will be returning to Glasgow as part of the 20th year celebrations since the musical first opened in London's West End. It is a truly special year, and we can't wait to reunite the Glasgow audiences with the feel-good story and irresistible music of ABBA."

James Haworth, Theatre Director at the King's, said: "What a treat it is to welcome back MAMMA MIA! to Glasgow. Our audience absolutely loved this show when it played for four weeks in December 2017 and I'm sure they'll love it even more this time round."

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material & arrangements by Martin Koch.

The MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal and NGM.

Visit www.atgtickets.com/glasgow or call 0844 871 7648*

*Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your phone company's access rate





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You