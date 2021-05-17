Three top Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021 shows will take place at Edinburgh Corn Exchange* from Thursday 05 to Sunday 08 August 2021, with Craig Hill - PUMPED!, Daniel Sloss: HUBRiS and Henning Wehn: It'll All Come Out In The Wash. Tickets go on sale on Friday 21 May at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk.



The historic Edinburgh Corn Exchange and Live Nation have teamed up to operate two rooms with capacities from 100-400 (socially distant), with the flexibility to increase capacity in line with official Government guidance and protocols*.



Ian Coburn from Live Nation says; "We are really excited to be opening up the Corn Exchange to the Fringe and looking forward to working with other promoters and artists to bring some certainty for Fringe performers in such uncertain times; all while providing a much-needed, great night of live entertainment."



Scotland's international comedy superstar, Daniel Sloss brings his hilarious and all-new, eleventh solo show 'Daniel Sloss: HUBRIS' to the 2021 Edinburgh Fringe. Direct from his 2021 Australian tour which spanned 32 shows in 30 days to over 40,000 people and hot on the heels of his previous show - the ground-breaking, global smash-hit 'Daniel Sloss: X' (an astonishing 300 performances across 40 countries even including an arena in Moscow), HUBRiS is currently the largest indoor event of any genre on the planet.



Lauded by the ancient Greeks, hubris is the devastating, dangerous and of course exciting character trait that often led to the hero's downfall. So, how does one of the world's hottest stand-ups follow up on an extraordinary show like 'X' (dealing with sexual assault), or two Netflix specials streaming in 190 countries: 'DARK' (about grieving) & 'Jigsaw' (credited with over 120,000 breakups and cited in over 300 divorces with fans even bringing their decree nisi's for him to autograph at shows)? With a phenomenal new show that doesn't have a theme or a twist or require any trigger warnings. 'Daniel Sloss: HUBRIS' is the next chapter in this Odyssey.



Alongside multiple UK and international tour dates being added as venues reopen, Daniel will be ably supported by his best friend and fellow comedian Kai Humphries. Having started in comedy aged just 17, to date, Daniel has sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons (selling up to 5,000 tickets in a run), made 10 appearances on US TV's 'Conan', broken box office records at the world's biggest arts festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe (where he has sold out 11 solo seasons), and has to date, toured in 50 countries, the most of any comedian working to today. Marvel made him into one of their heroes and his book "EVERYONE YOU HATE IS GOING TO DIE And Other Comforting Thoughts on Family, Friends, Sex, Love, and More Things That Ruin Your Life" will be published on 12 October 2021 by Penguin Random House.

Don't miss German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical. An unbiased look at a certain virus might be inevitable but Henning has no agenda; he just happens to be always spot on. It's a curse. Henning's most recent television and radio appearances include "Have I Got News For You" BBC1, "Would I Lie To You" BBC1, "Live At The Apollo" BBC2, "Guessable" Comedy Central, "Question Time" BBC1, "8 Out Of Cats Does Countdown" Channel 4, "Fighting Talk" BBC Radio 5 Live and "The Unbelievable Truth" BBC Radio 4.

Also appearing at Edinburgh Corn Exchange is Scotland's favourite 'kilty pleasure', Craig Hill. One of Scotland's best-loved and award-winning comedians, Craig has sold out 21 Edinburgh Fringe seasons, and (pandemic aside) tours extensively.



He has performed all over the UK (even London's Palladium), Europe (he was UK Ambassador at the inaugural Montreaux International Comedy Festival), Australia (including Sydney's Opera House), Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival (where he hosted two all-alumni showcases The Best Of Just For Laughs (line-up included Judd Apatow) as well as Britcom. He starred in a specially created alternative variety show Craig Hill's Forbidden Vaudeville for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and has performed a solo run off-Broadway in New York.

Tickets for CRAIG HILL - PUMPED!, DANIEL SLOSS: HUBRIS, HENNING WEHN: IT'LL ALL COME OUT IN THE WASH at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange go on sale Friday 21 May at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk and edinburghcornexchange.com.



*All shows subject to official guidance from Scottish Government.

*Full details will be published at edinburghcornexchange.com